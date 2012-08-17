(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 -

Ratings -- Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Co. of China Ltd. 17-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: China

Local currency A/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Jun-2010 A/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A/Negative 24-Jun-2010