Aug 17 - European fixed-income investors are concerned about reduced corporate bond market liquidity and say it affects their market behaviour, according to Fitch Ratings' quarterly investor survey.

Two-thirds of survey participants said that reduced corporate bond market liquidity since the start of the financial crisis is affecting their buying and trading behaviour in several ways. 41% of respondents stated that the lack of liquidity is becoming more of a concern, making trading more complicated and time consuming. A further 20% flagged that this is one of their biggest worries and reduces their interest in sub-benchmark size bond deals. A small minority of 6% felt even more strongly and said that credit is no longer an asset class for open-ended vehicles but returning to its institutional roots.

The one-third of the survey respondents who were more relaxed about bond market illiquidity were evenly split into two camps. On the one hand, those who claimed that their buy-and-hold focus meant market liquidity had little impact, and on the other, those who noted that the main effect is increased volatility.

Secondary liquidity in the corporate bond market has been shrinking as banks have deleveraged since the start of the financial crisis. As the market has increased in size, this has far-reaching implications in this over-the-counter market. With the shock-absorbing function of market-makers reduced, spread volatility has picked up.

Many survey participants elaborated on their views on the topic. A recurring comment was the observation that dealers are acting as brokers with thin balance sheets and that bid-offer spreads have widened so far that it has become hard to consider arbitrage. Some noted that the corporate bond market has become more of a buy-and-hold arena; others that off-index exposure and investment in less liquid names are being reduced to the minimum.

The Q312 survey was conducted between 2 July and 2 August and represents the views of managers of an estimated USD7.2trn of fixed-income assets. The full report, entitled "European Senior Fixed- Income Investor Survey Q312", covers all major sectors and is available at www.fitchratings.com.

