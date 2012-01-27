(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (CSSEL), a U.K. broker-dealer and a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Swiss bank Credit Suisse AG (Credit Suisse; A+/Negative/A-1), itself a wholly owned subsidiary of the holding company Credit Suisse Group AG (A/Negative/A-1). The outlook is negative.

We classify CSSEL as a "core" subsidiary of Credit Suisse under our group rating methodology and equalize the ratings on CSSEL with those on Credit Suisse. Given its role as a broker-dealer and its membership in over 20 securities exchanges around the world, CSSEL's businesses are integral to Credit Suisse's global franchise, in our opinion. The business operations and risk management of CSSEL are wholly integrated in Credit Suisse's Global Investment Banking (GIB) division, which coordinates closely with Credit Suisse's other business lines. Credit Suisse operates a centralized treasury. The group's banks provide unsecured funding to the non-bank subsidiaries, including CSSEL, according to their relevant business needs. Credit Suisse's London branch is the primary source of unsecured funding for CSSEL. In our opinion, Credit Suisse would not be able to sell CSSEL on a stand-alone basis due to its integration in the global operations of Credit Suisse's GIB division.

CSSEL is one of the main operating entities of GIB. It engages in the underwriting, trading and distribution of fixed income and equity securities and provides derivative products and prime brokerage services to hedge funds, and financial advisory services to Credit Suisse's clients across divisions.

The negative outlook reflects that on Credit Suisse. We anticipate that the ratings on CSSEL will move in line with those on Credit Suisse. We could lower the ratings on CSSEL if we no longer considered it to be core to Credit Suisse. This could result if we perceived that CSSEL's activities were of diminishing importance to Credit Suisse, or if Credit Suisse allowed CSSEL's capital adequacy or liquidity to deteriorate meaningfully from current levels.

In 2012 and 2013, we understand that Credit Suisse, including CSSEL, will continue to pursue its strategy of reducing risk assets in securities sales and trading, particularly in fixed income. We expect that 2012 could therefore be a difficult year for CSSEL but that performance in 2013 and beyond will be more in line with that of the consolidated Credit Suisse group.

Future financial regulation or legislation in Switzerland or the U.K. that would in some way restrict potential capital or liquidity support from Credit Suisse to CSSEL could lead us to lower the ratings on CSSEL. In our opinion, the present regulatory rules under which the Credit Suisse Group operates would not restrict capital or liquidity support to CSSEL from Credit Suisse to CSSEL if needed.

