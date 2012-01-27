(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 27 -
-- Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (CSSEL) is a
U.K. broker-dealer and an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of
Credit Suisse AG (Credit Suisse; A+/Negative/A-1);
-- We consider CSSEL to be a core subsidiary of Credit
Suisse under our group rating methodology and equalize the
ratings on CSSEL with those on Credit Suisse.
-- We are assigning our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term
ratings to CSSEL.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting that on Credit
Suisse.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned
its 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (CSSEL), a U.K.
broker-dealer and a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Swiss
bank Credit Suisse AG (Credit Suisse; A+/Negative/A-1), itself a
wholly owned subsidiary of the holding company Credit Suisse
Group AG (A/Negative/A-1). The outlook is negative.
We classify CSSEL as a "core" subsidiary of Credit Suisse
under our group rating methodology and equalize the ratings on
CSSEL with those on Credit Suisse. Given its role as a
broker-dealer and its membership in over 20 securities exchanges
around the world, CSSEL's businesses are integral to Credit
Suisse's global franchise, in our opinion. The business
operations and risk management of CSSEL are wholly integrated in
Credit Suisse's Global Investment Banking (GIB) division, which
coordinates closely with Credit Suisse's other business lines.
Credit Suisse operates a centralized treasury. The group's banks
provide unsecured funding to the non-bank subsidiaries,
including CSSEL, according to their relevant business needs.
Credit Suisse's London branch is the primary source of unsecured
funding for CSSEL. In our opinion, Credit Suisse would not be
able to sell CSSEL on a stand-alone basis due to its integration
in the global operations of Credit Suisse's GIB division.
CSSEL is one of the main operating entities of GIB. It
engages in the underwriting, trading and distribution of fixed
income and equity securities and provides derivative products
and prime brokerage services to hedge funds, and financial
advisory services to Credit Suisse's clients across divisions.
The negative outlook reflects that on Credit Suisse. We
anticipate that the ratings on CSSEL will move in line with
those on Credit Suisse. We could lower the ratings on CSSEL if
we no longer considered it to be core to Credit Suisse. This
could result if we perceived that CSSEL's activities were of
diminishing importance to Credit Suisse, or if Credit Suisse
allowed CSSEL's capital adequacy or liquidity to deteriorate
meaningfully from current levels.
In 2012 and 2013, we understand that Credit Suisse,
including CSSEL, will continue to pursue its strategy of
reducing risk assets in securities sales and trading,
particularly in fixed income. We expect that 2012 could
therefore be a difficult year for CSSEL but that performance in
2013 and beyond will be more in line with that of the
consolidated Credit Suisse group.
Future financial regulation or legislation in Switzerland or
the U.K. that would in some way restrict potential capital or
liquidity support from Credit Suisse to CSSEL could lead us to
lower the ratings on CSSEL. In our opinion, the present
regulatory rules under which the Credit Suisse Group operates
would not restrict capital or liquidity support to CSSEL from
Credit Suisse to CSSEL if needed.
