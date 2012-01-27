BRIEF-Cerved FY net profit jumps to EUR 48.7 mln
* FY revenues 377.0 million euros ($399.13 million) versus 353.5 million euros a year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 27 - Fitch Ratings has published the Performance Report, Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker
* FY revenues 377.0 million euros ($399.13 million) versus 353.5 million euros a year ago
* Afterwards Steensbro will take over as senior adviser and chairman
* To this end, real estate free from encumbrances is currently available. The previous concept of pure equity financing is thus abandoned. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)