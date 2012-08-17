(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 -

Overview

-- Securitas' credit metrics have weakened further than we previously anticipated in the first half year to June 30, 2012.

-- Securitas' operating margin also weakened in the same period.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Sweden-based security services provider Securitas AB to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Securitas will continue to benefit from robust free operating cash flow owing to its limited capital expenditures, while experiencing challenging economic conditions in its European markets.

Rating Action

On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Sweden-based security services provider Securitas AB to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we lowered our Nordic national scale short-term rating on the group to 'K-2' from 'K-1', and affirmed the short-term corporate credit rating at 'A-2'. The outlook is stable.

We also lowered our issue rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' on Securitas' EUR2 billion Euro Medium-Term Note program; EUR350 million notes due February 2017; EUR45 million notes due May 2014; and EUR500 million bonds due February 2013.

Rationale

The downgrade reflects our view that Securitas' credit metrics have weakened further than we previously anticipated. Rolling 12-months funds from operations (FFO) to debt declined to 23% on June 30, 2012, from 26% in full-year 2011, which is less than the level of about 30% we consider to be commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating. In the same period, the group's operating margin fell by 40 basis points to 4.4%. We now anticipate that Securitas' credit metrics will not return to levels in line with a 'BBB+' rating before 2014, owing to weak economic conditions in European markets. Despite this, we continue to assess the group's business risk profile as "strong."

The weakening operating performance and credit metrics reflect difficult operating conditions in Securitas' U.S. and Spanish markets. The integration of U.S. government contracts has been more difficult than anticipated. In Spain, organic sales growth has declined. (In the longer term, however, we anticipate that fewer low-margin Spanish contracts will improve the group's operating margin.)

While we have not materially altered our forecast of Securitas' Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt on Dec. 31, 2012, we have revised our estimate of adjusted FFO downward to Swedish krona (SEK) 3.5 billion, from SEK3.8 billion previously, mainly due to a SEK300 million decline in profitability in the first half of 2012, compared with our previous forecast. We have revised downward our forecast of year-end 2012 debt to EBITDA to 3.2x, from 2.9x previously, and this ratio is consistent with our assessment of Securitas' financial risk profile as "significant." We believe that the group's free operating cash flow (FOCF) will continue to be robust at nearly SEK2 billion in 2012, owing to its limited capital expenditures (capex).

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on Securitas is 'A-2' and our Nordic national scale short-term rating is 'K-2'. We assess Securitas' liquidity as "strong" under our criteria and forecast that sources of liquidity should cover uses by about 1.7x in the 12 months to June 30, 2013.

We forecast that liquidity sources will be SEK12 billion in the 12 months to June 30, 2013, including:

-- SEK2.1 billion in surplus cash, which excludes SEK300 million in cash tied to operations;

-- Just more than SEK6.9 billion of undrawn committed facilities maturing in January 2016; and

-- About SEK2.9 billion of FFO.

We estimate that Securitas' liquidity uses will be about SEK7.2 billion in the 12 months to June 30, 2013, consisting of:

-- SEK4.5 billion in debt repayments;

-- About SEK1.1 billion of working capital and capex; and

-- About SEK1.6 billion of acquisition spending and dividends under our base-case credit scenario.

Additionally, we consider that if Securitas' EBITDA were to decline by 30%, sources of liquidity would continue to exceed uses. We also view Securitas' solid relationships with its banks as a support in our liquidity assessment. In our opinion, Securitas exhibits a satisfactory standing in the credit markets and has prudent financial risk management. These factors contribute to our assessment of Securitas' liquidity as "strong."

The group's primary liquidity source is the multicurrency revolving credit facility consisting of a $550 million tranche and a EUR420 million tranche that both mature in January 2016. Further debt repayments in 2013 are easily covered by existing liquidity sources.

Securitas' facilities do not have any financial covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Securitas will continue to benefit from robust FOCF as a result of its limited capex. Nevertheless, we think that the group's operating margin will remain weak going into 2013, owing to challenging economic conditions in its European markets.

Although we forecast some improvement in the group's credit metrics in 2013, we see these remaining in line with the 'BBB' rating. We anticipate that Securitas' FFO to debt will be less than 26% on Dec. 31, 2012, but will rise to just more than 27% at year-end 2013. We forecast that Securitas' debt to EBITDA will improve to slightly less than 3x on Dec. 31, 2013, from 3.2x this year.

A downward rating action could occur as a result of worsening operating conditions and a further decline in Securitas' operating margin. We could lower the ratings if FFO to debt were to fall to less than 25% on a sustained basis.

An upward rating movement could result from a sustained improvement in operating performance, particularly in Spain and the U.S.; or from stronger cash flow generation accompanied by better credit metrics, including adjusted FFO to debt of about 30%.

Ratings List

Downgraded; Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Securitas AB

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2

Senior Unsecured Debt BBB BBB+

Commercial Paper K-2 K-1

Ratings Affirmed

Securitas AB

Commercial Paper A-2 A-2