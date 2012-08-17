UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- FirstGroup PLC ----------------------------------------- 17-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: LOCAL AND
INTERURBAN
PASSENGER
TRANSIT
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Apr-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
12-Feb-2002 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£300 mil 6.875% bnds due 04/15/2013 BBB- 23-Apr-2007
£250 mil 6.125% bnds due 01/18/2019 BBB- 06-May-2008
£300 mil 8.125% bnds due 09/19/2018 BBB- 17-Sep-2008
£350 mil 8.75% bnds due 04/08/2021 BBB- 08-Jun-2009
£200 mil 6.875% bnds due 09/18/2024 BBB- 10-Sep-2009
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts