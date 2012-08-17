Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-3'. We consider FirstGroup's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity will cover uses by about 1.3x over the next 12 months.

We calculate liquidity sources for the 12 months to June 30, 2013, of approximately GBP1.1 billion, comprising:

-- Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of about GBP155 million, excluding ring-fenced cash balances.

-- About GBP415 million of availability under a $1.25 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) due Dec. 9, 2015, and a fully available GBP75 million RCF due April 3, 2015.

-- FFO (excluding adjustments) of about GBP470 million.

We calculate liquidity uses for the same period of about GBP880 million, comprising:

-- Debt maturities of about GBP380 million.

-- Capital expenditures, acquisitions, and working capital requirements of about GBP365 million.

-- Dividend payments, including minority dividend payments, of about GBP135 million.

There are no credit rating triggers with liquidity implications in the existing loan documentation, and FirstGroup expects to remain compliant with its bank financial covenants during the next 12 months.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that FirstGroup's financial risk metrics may not recover to a level that we consider commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating within the next two years.

Despite continued weak economic conditions and high fuel prices, we anticipate that FirstGroup will be able to restore the profitability of its core U.K. and U.S. bus operations. We believe the group will continue to benefit from its diversified portfolio of mainly stable businesses, its cost-control initiatives, and its fuel hedging strategy. We also anticipate that FirstGroup will dispose of noncore assets in 2012-2013, which should support its cash flows.

We could lower the rating if FFO to debt were to deteriorate beyond our current expectations in the near term, or if it does not recover to at least 25% by March 2015. This could occur, for instance, due to a deteriorating trading environment, or as a result of debt-financed acquisitions that lead to a weakening of the group's credit profile. It could also occur, in our view, if the group fails to deleverage as the contribution of the U.K. rail business diminishes.

We could revise the outlook to stable if FFO to debt were to recover to at least 25%, which is the level that we consider commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating. This could occur, for instance, as a result of more significant asset sales than we currently incorporate into our forecast, coupled with an improvement in trading conditions, leading to a reduction in leverage.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

-- Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004

-- Ring-Fencing A Subsidiary, Oct. 19, 1999

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

FirstGroup PLC

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

Senior Unsecured Debt BBB- BBB-