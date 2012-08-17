These strengths are partly offset by the risk associated with potential additional acquisitions and a likely decline in defense spending in most of the group's key markets.

The ratings incorporate our expectations that BAE will continue to pursue a financial policy that we consider to be moderate.

S&P base-case operating scenario

BAE reported an organic revenue decline of 11% in the first half of 2012 primarily due to lower volumes in the Land and Armaments division following completion of a large tactical vehicle contract and because contractual deliveries of Typhoon aircraft to Saudi Arabia under that country's "Salam" program do not resume until 2013. By way of comparison, organic revenue declined by 15% in 2011 and 1.9% in 2010 while revenues grew organically by 7% in 2009 and 6% in 2008.

In the first half of 2012, BAE has continued to prove its ability to adjust its cost base and capacity in divisions affected by lower defense spending or where larger contracts were completed and no follow-up contracts were won. Consequently, and despite the revenue decline, BAE reported an underlying EBITA margin of 11.3% in the first half of 2012 against 10.5% in 2010. This compares with full year EBITA margins of 10.6% in 2011, 10.3% in 2010, 9.9% in 2009, 10.2% in 2008, and 9.2% in 2007.

In our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect BAE to report a modest decline in revenues. We have also incorporated an EBITA margin similar to those of recent years (9.5%-10.5%). We continue to view this level of profitability as satisfactory for a large diverse defense contractor. The outlook for 2012 and beyond is supported by a substantial order backlog of GBP40 billion as of June 30, 2012, which represents about 2.3x annual sales.

Key risks to our forecasts, notably for the period beyond 2012, exist due to potential defense spending cuts in the U.S. beyond the reductions mandated by the Budget Control Act of 2011. We believe that the spending cuts resulting from the Budget Control Act are manageable for BAE given the extended timeframe of 10 years. BAE is, however, exposed to the risk of an automatic incremental cut in U.S. defense spending if Congress cannot agree on specific spending reductions (sequestration). Uncertainty about sequestration and the fiscal 2013 budget, which we do not expect to pass before Oct. 1, 2012, could result in delayed or reduced orders in the latter part of 2012. BAE generates 47% of its revenues in the U.S. of which large parts are derived from service and support revenues. Risks from defense spending cuts in the U.K. are limited in our view following the U.K. Strategic Defence and Security Review in 2010 and recent confirmation by the U.K. government that defense budgets are viewed in balance with plans for procurement of defense equipment.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In 2011, BAE's debt protection measures weakened. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt declined to about 33% in 2011, against 56% in 2010 and 40% in 2009, while debt to EBITDA rose to 2.5x from 1.5x in 2010. The deterioration was due primarily to an increased pension deficit, which in turn was a reflection of increased liabilities due to lower discount rates. Reported free operating cash flow (FOCF) was GBP0.2 billion in 2011, compared with GBP0.7 billion in 2010, GBP1.1 billion in 2009, and GBP1.0 billion in 2008. The decline in 2011 was primarily attributable to lower activity in the Land and Armaments division and cash outflows of GBP0.9 billion due to working capital changes. FOCF in the first half of 2012 was a positive GBP0.6 billion, better than seasonal norms, primarily on account of advances received. Expected cash inflow in 2012 related to the conclusion of negotiations under the Salam program is difficult to gauge. In our base-case for 2012 we expect that BAE will generate FFO of GBP1.5 billion-GBP1.6 billion and FOCF of GBP0.8 billion-GBP1.0 billion. Consequently, given the dividend payment in 2012 (GBP0.6 billion) and smaller cash inflows from divestitures, BAE is likely to generate moderate discretionary cash flow in 2012 (projected FOCF in our base case, minus dividends). As a result, we expect FFO to debt to remain in the range of 35%-40% and debt to EBITDA to stay at about 2.5x in 2012.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. In applying our liquidity criteria, we categorize BAE's liquidity as "strong".

As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group had substantial cash and cash equivalents totaling GBP2.1 billion and marketable securities of GBP0.1 billion. For the purpose of our credit ratio calculation, we continue to consider GBP500 million of cash as required for ongoing business operations.

BAE has a fully available GBP2.0 billion revolving credit facility, due in December 2015. The facility is used as a standby funding source for the group's $3.0 billion commercial paper program. BAE does not use the commercial paper program extensively other than for short-term working capital needs.

Short-term debt in 2012 is manageable and low at GBP0.6 billion, and safely covered by existing financial flexibility.

In June 2012, BAE issued a GBP0.4 billion bond maturing in 2022. The proceeds will be used to refinance a US$500 million bond repayable in 2014 and a GBP0.1 billion bond due in 2014.

We expect BAE to maintain substantial liquidity and to generate positive discretionary cash flow in 2012. Accordingly, liquidity is not affected by cash needs from ongoing operations. We do not expect payments to retirees and contributions to pension schemes to have a material impact on BAE's financial flexibility.

The defense industry is not capital intensive. On average, BAE's capital expenditures were about 3% of sales over the past six years. But working-capital needs can be significant, given the seasonality of the business, with higher cash inflows toward the end of the year. Variances in customer advances on major programs can likewise significantly affect cash requirements. We anticipate that short-term capital needs for working capital will be covered by existing financial flexibility.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BAE will maintain fairly steady operating results, a moderate financial policy, and strong liquidity. Together, these factors should support the group in keeping its credit protection measures commensurate with the ratings.

Ratings downside is limited at this stage, but could increase if BAE experiences major operational shortfalls, unexpected cost overruns, or technical issues on any of its major programs. Likewise, we could lower the ratings if BAE completed significant debt-financed acquisitions. We would view ratios of FFO to debt of above 30% and FOCF to debt of above 15% as indicative for the current ratings.

Ratings upside is unlikely, in our view. This is because of a potential slowdown in defense spending and the likelihood that the group's FOCF will primarily be used for dividend payments and bolt-on acquisitions rather than debt reduction.

