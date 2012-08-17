Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that ISS' credit metrics will improve pro forma the redemption of the EUR525 million senior secured notes due 2014. The redemption uses the proceeds of the recent private placement of EUR500 million with the Ontario Teachers Pension Fund and Kirkbi Invest AS (both not rated), along with an assumed amount of free operating cash flow (FOCF). We forecast that Standard & Poor's-adjusted total debt will decline from Danish krone (DKK) 36.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, to a little more than DKK32 billion on Dec. 31, 2012, including 2012 amortization under the 2015 senior facilities. ISS has also demonstrated a solid pipeline of new business, recently winning significant global contracts with Barclays Bank and Swiss pharmaceuticals company Novartis AG, which will contribute to organic growth in 2013.

Despite the improvement in ISS' overall debt levels, we forecast that credit metrics at the end of 2012 will continue to be consistent with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We anticipate that adjusted debt to EBITDA will improve to 5.6x from our original 2012 forecast of 6.2x, and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to 10.5% from our original 9.4%.

For 2013, we further forecast an improvement in FFO to debt to more than 11%, while debt to EBITDA will decrease to a little more than 5x. However, as such, the 2013 metrics will remain in the "highly leveraged" category under our criteria.

We continue to assess ISS' business risk profile as "strong," underpinned by continued market leadership in the provision of facilities services, and by maintaining competitiveness as the recent contract wins demonstrate.

Liquidity

We assess ISS' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and forecast that sources of liquidity should cover uses by about 1.4x in 2012, increasing to about 2.2x in 2013. We forecast that liquidity sources will be just less than DKK9 billion in 2012 (2013: DKK4.5 billion; note that 2013 values are shown in parenthesis below), including:

-- Nearly DKK2 billion of surplus cash excluding cash tied to operations (DKK1.4 billion);

-- Over DKK1.1 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities (DKK1.1 billion);

-- FFO of nearly DKK2 billion (over DKK2 billion); and

-- Proceeds of the private placement of DKK3.7 billion (nil).

We estimate that ISS' liquidity needs in 2012 will be about DKK6.3 billion (almost DKK2 billion), consisting of:

-- Debt repayments of over DKK4.7 billion (DKK0.5 billion); and

-- Working capital and capital expenditure needs of nearly DKK1.5 billion (DKK1.5 billion).

ISS has no significant debt amortizations until 2014 and 2015. We also forecast that covenant headroom will remain adequate in the medium term.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the EUR525 million senior secured notes issued by orphan SPV ISS Financing due 2014 is 'BB+', two notches above the corporate credit rating on ISS. The recovery rating on this instrument is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

We base our decision to raise the issue rating on the aforementioned instrument on our understanding that the proceeds of the new EUR500 million equity injection will be used to repay these notes in full in December 2012, once the redemption premium steps down.

The issue rating on the EUR110 million notes due 2014 issued under a EUR2 billion EMTN program by ISS Global, and on the EUR581.5 million senior subordinated notes due 2016 issued by ISS is 'B', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue and recovery ratings reflect our valuation of the group as a going concern, underpinned by our view of ISS' resilient business risk profile, its leading market position, well-known brand, and strong customer base. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained, in our view, by the potential exposure to various insolvency regimes post default, the significant amount of priority debt ranking ahead of the rated instruments, and their unsecured nature.

To calculate recoveries for the remaining EUR110 million notes due 2014 and EUR581.5 million senior subordinated notes due 2016, we simulate a default scenario. We believe that a default would be triggered mainly by high leverage and significant debt maturities, an inability to manage the cost base, and reduced FOCF as a result of deteriorating operating performance. In our opinion, the time lag between any decline in the group's revenues and an appropriate reduction in its cost base would hamper its profitability and ability to generate free cash flow.

Under our simulated scenario, we assume that a default would occur in 2015, triggered by ISS' inability to repay its debt obligation. At which point, we estimate that the group's EBITDA would have fallen to about DKK2.7 billion

We value ISS as a going concern, and envisage a stressed enterprise value of about DKK17.5 billion, which is equivalent to a 6.5x stressed EBITDA multiple.

We then deduct priority liabilities, mainly comprising enforcement costs, 50% of the unfunded pension deficit, and the debt ranking ahead (in particular, the DKK2 billion of securitization and about DKK18 billion of senior secured credit facilities outstanding at default, including prepetition interest). This leaves no residual value for the EUR110 million notes due 2014 and the EUR581.5 million senior subordinated notes due 2016, leading to our recovery rating of '6' for these instruments.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that ISS' credit metrics will improve significantly in the near term when the 2014 senior secured notes are redeemed with the use of the proceeds of the recently completed private placement. The outlook also reflects our view that ISS will deliver stable operating performance and benefit from recent notable contract wins. We consider debt to EBITDA of about 5x and EBITDA interest coverage of close to 2x to be commensurate with a 'BB-' rating.

We could raise the rating if ISS achieves further significant deleveraging. A sustained improvement in adjusted debt to EBITDA to less than 5x and adjusted FFO to debt to more than 12% could lead us to reassess ISS' financial risk profile as "aggressive."

Downside risk is most likely to arise from a change in acquisition strategy toward debt-financed acquisitions or a tightening in operating profit margins.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Critical Mass, Diversity And Cost Flexibility Support Success In European Business Services, Nov. 19, 2007

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

ISS A/S

ISS Global A/S

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/--

ISS World Services A/S

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/B BB-/Stable/B

Upgraded

To From

ISS Financing PLC

Senior Unsecured BB+ B

ISS Global A/S

Senior Unsecured *

Local Currency BB+ B

Recovery Rating 1 6

Ratings Affirmed

ISS A/S

Subordinated

Local Currency B B

Recovery Rating 6 6

ISS Global A/S

Senior Unsecured

Local Currency B B

Recovery Rating 6 6

*Guaranteed by ISS A/S and ISS World Services A/S