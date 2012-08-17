UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- ISS Global A/S ----------------------------------------- 17-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/-- Country: Denmark
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: K5059P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-May-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--
17-May-2005 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : ISS A/S, ISS World Services A/S
Rating Rating Date
EUR525 mil 11.00% bank ln due 06/15/2014 BB+ 17-Aug-2012
EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 04/08/2003: sr
unsecd B 30-May-2008
EUR110.4 mil 4.50% med-term nts due
12/08/2014 B 30-May-2008
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts