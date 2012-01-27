UPDATE 2-Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
* Sees no strategic rationale to combine with Kraft (Adds share price and valuation details)
Jan 27 Europcar Groupe S.A. (Europcar or the company)
* Moody's downgrades Europcar Groupe S.A. to B3 from B2; outlook stable
* Sees no strategic rationale to combine with Kraft (Adds share price and valuation details)
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)
Feb 24 Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.