(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 27 - Fitch Ratings has released a podcast discussing Nokia's Q411 results as well as the broader implications for the European handset manufacturing sector.

The podcast featuring Mike Dunning, Managing Director and Owen Fenton, Associate Director in Fitch's corporate finance group, details the key factors impacting on Nokia's rating and the implications for the credit story over the next 12 months.

The podcast is available at: here#/0