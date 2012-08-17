(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on ProCredit Bank Serbia's (PCBS) Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The Outlook has been revised to Negative following similar action taken on the Republic of Serbia's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs (see "Fitch Revises Serbia's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BB-'", dated 16 August 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com).

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING

PCBS's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the likelihood of support from its parent, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH; 'BBB-'/Stable). However, PCBS's ability to utilise this support may be constrained by domestic country risks, hence PCBS's Long-term foreign currency IDR is constrained by Serbia's Country Ceiling of 'BB-'.

Movements in Serbia's sovereign rating, and hence Country Ceiling, are likely to affect PCBS's IDRs.

The rating actions are as follows:

PCBS

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

