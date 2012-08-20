UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 20 European Investment Bank (EIB)
* Moody's says that the EIB's Aaa/stable and Prime-1 ratings are based on the institution's very high intrinsic financial strength as well the very high level of support from its highly rated shareholders.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts