Rationale

The 'A+' rating on the U.K.-based housing association Home Group Ltd. (Home Group) is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's assesses at 'a'. The rating also reflects our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that the U.K. government (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Home Group in the event of financial distress, working through the social housing funder and regulator, the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA). The strong demand for Home Group's properties, low debt levels, and a high level of unencumbered assets also support the rating. The rating is constrained, however, by Home Group's modest financial performance and the prospect of welfare reforms that could affect its level of arrears.

Home Group is one of the larger registered housing associations in England. It is responsible for managing about 54,000 properties throughout the country, and generally has strong demand for social housing and care services in most areas of operations.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood that Home Group would receive extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Home Group's:

-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate; and

-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track record of providing strong credit support in certain circumstances.

Home Group operates in an industry that we assess to be "low risk" on a global level. Within that industry, Home Group focuses on social housing, for which there is a very high demand. Tenants benefit from a security of tenure, high maintenance standards, and rents that are considerably below market levels. As a further strength, management's strategy is cautious in avoiding much exposure to market risks, although the group is somewhat exposed to reductions in public sector spending, particularly in relation to the Supporting People grant. The quality of Home Group's assets and its operational performance are good, and in line with standards expected in the sector.

The rating is constrained, however, by Home Group's modest financial performance. Although Home Group has prudent financial policies, which have led to low debt levels and relatively stable financial performance, its margins are less strong than those of its rated peers. Based on two years of historic performance, and our forecasts, we estimate that Home Group's EBITDA margin will be on average 23% of turnover, from 2011-2015. That said, Home Group will also be receiving income from planned stock disposals. And we understand that if it cannot generate the planned surpluses from sales, then Home Group would defer some of its planned maintenance and repair work. Indeed, it has previously demonstrated its flexibility to do this. However, such delays could eventually prove problematic if they begin to threaten asset quality. Our view of Home Group's credit standing therefore depends on its continued willingness and ability to implement its sizable stock disposal program, or to reduce expenditure accordingly while maintaining the quality of its assets.

Liquidity

We believe that Home Group has a very strong liquidity position, with currently arranged sources exceeding expected uses by about 1.8x. We expect this to grow stronger in the following year, as Home Group plans to arrange additional finance. We view Home Group's access to external liquidity as satisfactory, given that it has only demonstrated limited use of the capital markets to date.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that Home Group's cautious strategy and planned stock disposal program will continue to generate stable financial performance. In the unlikely event that management decides not to proceed with the planned stock disposals and instead chooses to use debt to fund planned spending, we could lower the rating, particularly if this led to EBITDA margins of less than 20%, and pressures on liquidity. The deterioration would have to be very significant, however, as only a two-notch downgrade of the SACP would lead to a lowering of the rating after factoring in extraordinary support, making a downgrade very unlikely. If the group increased its EBITDA margins to levels more in line with those of rated peers, and kept debt below 10x EBITDA, then we could consider raising the rating.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Report Card: U.K. Housing Associations Face New Age Of Austerity And Innovation, Feb. 2, 2011

-- Public And Nonprofit Social Housing Providers: Methodology And Assumptions, July 11, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Home Group Ltd.

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/--