Safilo's performance in 2012 and 2013 will continue to be negatively impacted by the non-renewal of its Armani licenses, which have already started to be phased out--the agreement terminates in December 2012. We believe this will continue to be only partially offset by the consolidation of the Polaroid Eyewear business acquired in April 2012, new licenses like Celine, extended licenses--Safilo successfully renewed its Boss licenses until 2020--and organic growth in the mid-single digit area. We believe organic growth will be around 5% and will continue to be driven by the U.S. and emerging markets. This growth will probably continue at a slower pace than the 6% recorded in the first half of 2012 because of what we see as a potential slowdown in demand in emerging markets and likely tougher conditions in Europe, where demand remains subdued. Other important Safilo licenses have a long time to run before they expire--Dior and Gucci, the group's biggest license brands, will expire in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

On this basis, our base-case scenario includes the following assumptions

-- Mid-single-digit sales decline in 2012 and 2013;

-- Continue declined in adjusted EBITDA margins to 10% in 2013, from 11.9% at the end of December 2011, 11.2% at the end of March 2012, and 10.9% at the end of June 2012.

Under this scenario, excluding the impact of EUR/USD exchange rate fluctuations, we anticipate a reported EBITDA of around EUR85-EUR90 million in 2013, down from EUR123 million in 2011, also taking into account that EBITDA in the first half of 2012 was about EUR10 million lower than in the first half of 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Based on our performance forecast, we anticipate that Safilo's credit metrics will deteriorate from 3.5x leverage levels at the end of June 2012 to around 4x by the end of 2013.

Our base-case scenario takes into account the following:

-- Moderately positive working capital contribution, mainly due to the reduction in sales because of the phase-out of the Armani licenses;

-- Discipline capital expenditure (capex) spending of around EUR30 million annually;

-- No credit-dilutive acquisitions;

-- No shareholder returns; and

-- Continued support from Safilo's principal shareholder, HAL Holding NV (not rated).

Under these assumptions, we believe that Safilo should be able to continue to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) in 2012 and 2013. But our assessment of the group's financial profile as highly leveraged reflects our view of its less-than-adequate liquidity, primarily because of Safilo's EUR128 million second-lien notes falling due in May 2013 and its 2013 covenant step-up. We believe that Safilo may not be able to refinance the EUR128 million notes because of current market volatility and lack of appetite for Italian high-yield debt, and because of its track record of debt restructuring. Based on our assumption of reported EBITDA declining to EUR85-EUR90 million by 2013 and continuous positive FCF generation in 2012 and 2013, we nonetheless calculate that Safilo may be able to repay the notes by drawing down under its EUR200 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2015, of which EUR124 million was undrawn at the end of June 2012, as permitted by the amended documentation.

Liquidity

We view the group's liquidity as less than adequate.

We forecast the following sources of liquidity:

-- Cash on balance sheet of EUR56 million on June 30, 2012;

-- Undrawn funds of about EUR124 million under the EUR200 million RCF that matures in 2015 on June 30, 2012;

-- EUR50 million to EUR60 million of funds from operations in 2012; and

-- Moderately positive working capital contribution of EUR10-EUR20 million in 2012 and 2013.

We foresee the following uses of liquidity:

-- Short-term debt of EUR182 million on June 30, 2012, of which EUR128 million second-lien notes due May 2013 and EUR41 million factoring; and

-- Our expectation of annual capex of about EUR30 million.

Also, while we anticipate under our base-case scenario that the company will be able to pass its covenant tests in 2012 and 2013, we calculate that headroom will significantly fall in 2013 owing to a covenant step-up in 2013 and operating performance deterioration, because 2013 will be the first year with the full effect of the nonrenewal of the Armani licenses. After a suspension of the covenants, which was linked to the company's recapitalization in early 2010, semiannual covenant tests resumed in June 2012, with a leverage ratio set at under 3x--actual ratio was 2.0x at the end of June 2012--and interest coverage above 3x for June and December 2012. From June 2013 the covenants will become more demanding, with the maximum leverage covenant falling to 2.5x and minimum interest cover covenant increasing to 3.5x.

The group also has significant debt maturities due after 2012, notably about EUR128 million of outstanding second-lien notes due in May 2013. Safilo is allowed to drawdown its RCF due 2015 to repay these notes and has already begun this process to reduce its interest expenses. However, there is a risk that this will not be sufficient to address the entire debt repayment. Refinancing risks include Safilo's exposure to Italy which limits its access to the capital market, in our view, its record of low resilience during downturn, and debt restructuring.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the outstanding EUR128 million of second-lien subordinated notes due 2013 issued by Safilo Capital International S.A. is 'CCC+', one notch below the corporate credit rating on Safilo. The recovery rating on this instrument is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

We foresee recovery prospects at the high end of the 10%-30% range. However, our coverage calculations allow for some volatility in the coverage numbers, given the subordinated nature of the notes. For more details, please refer to "Safilo Recovery Rating Profile," published Feb. 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Safilo will likely be able to address its less than adequate liquidity profile in the next 12 months, based on our assumptions that the group should continue to generate positive FCF in 2012, despite upcoming operating deterioration following the nonrenewal of its license agreement with Armani.

We might consider a downgrade if Safilo's liquidity weakened, which could take the form of negative FCF in 2012 and 2013, which would lead to insufficient availability under the group's RCF to repay the EUR128 million second-lien notes due May 2013. We believe at this stage that the group is unlikely to be able to refinance the second-lien notes, due to the market's lack of appetite for Italian high-yield corporate debt and Safilo's track record of debt restructuring.

Liquidity could also weaken if we perceived a high likelihood of a covenant breach in December 2012 or in 2013. This could occur if margins were to deteriorate an additional 100 bps in 2013 on top of the 200 bps decline we have already assumed under our base-case scenario for 2013, compared with 2011. Margin deterioration could result from higher-than-anticipated negative consequences from the nonrenewal of the Armani licenses, or from deterioration in the company's like-for-like performance that could stem from a sharp slowdown in demand from emerging markets and put additional pressure on profitability because of the high operating leverage of the industry.

We might consider an upgrade if the group restored its liquidity to "adequate," according to our criteria. Addressing 2013 refinancing needs and improving operating performance so that the likelihood of a covenant breach in 2013 became remote would be key to achieving this. In our view, an upgrade could occur if Safilo was able to maintain its reported EBITDA above EUR100 million in 2012 and 2013, while continuing to generate positive FCF of at least EUR30 million a year.

