-- We have assigned our preliminary rating to Holmes Master Issuer's series 2012-4 class A1 notes.

-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales will indirectly collateralize the notes. Santander UK originated all of the loans in the master trust.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to Holmes Master Issuer PLC's mortgage-backed class A1 notes Series 2012-4. At the same time, Holmes Master Issuer issued unrated class Z notes (see list below).

This will be the seventh transaction from the Holmes master trust since Santander UK PLC restructured its interest in the trust in October 2010. Before this date, Holmes had two funding vehicles--Holmes Funding Ltd. (Funding), and Holmes Funding 2 Ltd. (Funding 2). Pursuant to the restructure, all of the Funding 2 intercompany loans and the corresponding Holmes notes were redeemed in full. Correspondingly, the mortgage trust was reduced to GBP14.7 billion from GBP52.6 billion in September 2010. Funding 2 was liquidated as part of this restructure. The series 2012-4 issuance will provide an intercompany loan to Funding.

Santander UK sponsors three U.K. residential mortgage master trusts (Holmes, Fosse, and Langton). In October 2010, Santander UK restructured its interests across the Langton and Holmes trusts. We expect the series 2012-4 issuance to comprise class A and Z notes. Credit enhancement to the class A notes and to the previously issued class A and B notes is provided by a combination of the reserve fund and the class Z notes, and, for the class A notes only, by the class B notes.

Holmes is a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales. It conforms to our special-purpose entity (SPE) criteria (see "European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions," published on Aug. 28, 2008). It was established to issue the notes and to make term advances from the note proceeds to Funding (Holmes' funding vehicle), under the intercompany loan agreement. It may issue further notes and make further term advances to Funding.

Funding is a private limited company incorporated in England and Wales. It conforms to our SPE criteria. It uses the proceeds of the term advances received under the intercompany loans to purchase a share of the trust property.

RATINGS LIST

Holmes Master Issuer PLC

Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2012-4

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating amount

A1 AAA (sf) TBD

Z NR TBD

NR--Not rated.

TBD--To be determined.