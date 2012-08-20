Table 1

VALLERIITE CDO I PLC's U.S. DOLLAR SERIES' NOTES STRUCTURE

Class Rtg Rtg Initial Current PIK Initial Current

to from notional notional CE CE

(sf) (sf) (mil. $) (mil. $) (%) (%)

Unfunded NR NR 1,944.0 1,717.6 N N/A N/A

S BBB- BBB- 72.0 72.0 N 16.00 12.89

A-1 CCC- CCC- 196.8 196.8 N 7.80 3.43

B-1 NR NR N/A N/A N N/A N/A

B-2 NR NR N/A N/A N N/A N/A

C-1 NR NR N/A N/A N N/A N/A

C-1 NR NR N/A N/A N N/A N/A

D-1 NR NR N/A N/A Y N/A N/A

D-2 NR NR N/A N/A Y N/A N/A

PIK--Payment in kind.

CE--Credit enhancement = (total collateral balance - tranche balance

[including tranche balance of all senior tranches]) / total risky exposure.

NR--Not rated.

N/A--Not applicable.

Under the transaction documents, any protection payments due by the issuer to the synthetic counterparty following a credit event are mainly made by using the available cash and/or drawing on a liquidity facility. Repayment of the liquidity facility ranks senior to payments to the rated classes of notes, thus reducing the amount available for repayment those notes.

A credit event on a defaulted asset in the underlying portfolio, Residential Capital LLC, was recently settled. We have assumed that its settlement was achieved by fully using available cash and liquidating cash obligations to purchase the defaulted obligation at par (as opposed to relying on the drawing and repayment of the liquidity facility, which is currently the case) in order to stress the excess spread generated by the portfolio and the potential market value decline of cash assets. This conservative assumption is consistent with our analysis in Valleriite CDO I's euro series and in other hybrid transactions.

If net losses exceed 11% of the initial transaction notional amount, an event of default would occur, which could trigger an acceleration of the notes and leave note holders exposed to termination costs of the synthetic transactions and the market value risk of liquidating cash assets.

To date, cumulative losses have totaled 6.7%. In our view, there is still a reasonable gap between those losses and the trigger at present, which we will closely monitor going forward.

Table 2 shows the evolution of the total risky exposure and the collateral balance available, taking into account our assumptions, to repay the notes in this transaction.

Table 2

TRANSACTION KEY FEATURES

Feature Initial Aug 2010 Jun 2012

Total collateral balance (mil. $) 456 357 340

Total risky exposure (mil. $) 2,400 2,151 2080

Long cash obligations, funded basis obligations, and principal cash.

Long cash obligations, long credit default swap exposure, and funded basis obligations.

WAR--Weighted-average rating.

Table 3 shows some of the key assumptions we have used to model the transaction. The weighted-average life of the assets is shorter, while the weighted-average spread has roughly remained the same, and recoveries have increased slightly.

Table 3

MODELING ASSUMPTIONS

Aug 2010 Aug 2012

WAM of assets (years) 6.6 4.8

Cash obligations WAS (%) 0.64 0.61

Synthetic assets WA premium (%) 0.63 0.61

Funded basis obligations WAS (%) 0.08 0.08

AAA WARR (%) 15 16

AA WARR (%) 17 18

A WARR (%) 19.5 20.7

BBB WARR (%) 22 23.6

BB WARR (%) 24.5 26.5

B/CCC WARR (%) 26.2 28.4

WAM--Weighted-average maturity.

WAS--Weighted-average spread.

WARR--Weighted-average recovery rate.

Overall, we have observed a mixed performance, with a relatively negative rating migration. A shorter time to maturity and better recoveries have compensated for further losses.

We therefore view the level of credit enhancement available to the class S and A-1 notes as being commensurate with our current ratings. As a result, we have affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes.

