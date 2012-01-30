(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Wharf Finance Limited's
proposed USD notes an expected rating of 'A-(exp)'. The notes
are to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Wharf
(Holdings) Limited (Wharf, 'A-'/Stable). The final
rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
Wharf's Issuer Default Rating reflects its stable rental
income generation from its quality property portfolio in Hong
Kong, its strong liquidity profile as well as moderate
industrial and geographical diversification via its exposure to
the container terminal and media businesses.
As at end-June 2011 Wharf had cash balances of HKD19.89bn
and committed undrawn credit facilities of HKD17.8bn (excluding
undrawn facilities at non-wholly owned subsidiaries) against
short-term borrowings of HKD6.91bn,. Wharf's total adjusted net
debt to operating EBITDA was around 3.8x for H111 (FY10: 3.13x).
Credit constraints include exposure to the competitive media
and telecom industry (TMT) and Wharf's expansion into mainland
China's property market, especially property development
projects which are more volatile than investment properties and
subject to the timing of project launches. Exposure to Chinese
real estate operations accounted for approximately 40% of the
group's total business assets as at end-June 2011. However, this
risk is mitigated by Wharf's stable investment property
portfolio (already operational in key mainland cities), and its
growing track record and execution ability.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Wharf
will maintain a stable business mix and strong fundamentals over
the next 18-24 months. Negative rating guidelines include an
aggressive change in Wharf's business mix, deterioration in the
TMT business requiring significant financial support from Wharf
and sustained deterioration in its capital structure. Given
Wharf's hefty capital expenditure requirement and development
expenditure required over at least the next two years, no
positive rating action is envisaged in the next 18-24 months.