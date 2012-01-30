(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Platinum Trust 2012, an ABS transaction, final ratings as follows:

- INR4,045.4m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs): International Long-Term Local-Currency rating of 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable; and

- INR222.5m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement: National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable.

The new and used commercial vehicle loan pool assigned to the Trust is originated by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd (CIFCL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable).

The final ratings of the Series A PTCs address the timely payment of interest and principal to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of August 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of August 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of CIFCL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans assigned to the trust at par have an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR4,045.4m, as of the cut-off date of 31 October 2011. The credit enhancement for this transaction is provided in the form of fixed deposits with Axis bank Ltd. ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/ 'BBB-'/Stable) in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the trustee. It is equal to 9.5% of initial principal outstanding, consisting of a first loss credit facility of 4.0% and a second loss credit facility of 5.5% of the initial principal outstanding.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.