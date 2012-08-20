These strengths are offset by our forecast of lower long-term profitability for RWE's power generation operation, especially in the key German market, due to reduced operating hours and low wholesale prices. The high carbon dioxide (CO2) intensity of RWE's generation portfolio also exposes the group to the risk of rising CO2 emission prices in our view. We expect this to weaken the profitability of the power generation segment further. Additionally, RWE is still renegotiating its long-term gas supply contracts with two of its major suppliers, which is causing a structural deficit for its gas midstream operations.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We assume that relatively low wholesale power prices and Germany's nuclear tax will continue to constrain RWE's power portfolio. What's more, thin thermal generation margins, except for lignite assets, will likely keep the profitability of RWE's coal and gas-fired power plants lower than in the past. However, in the absence of significant one-time charges due to accelerated nuclear shutdowns in Germany, the EBITDA contribution of the generation segment should increase in 2012. In the medium to long term, we anticipate unutilized gas-fired capacity to increase because the rising share of renewable energy in the generation mix reduces the operating hours of gas- and coal-fired power plants. From 2013, the removal of cost-free CO2 allowances will additionally reduce EBITDA from thermal generation.

On the positive side, we expect RWE to resolve the issue of negative gas wholesale margins in the medium term, improve its operating performance through cost savings and efficiency programs, and gradually increase overall profitability. We anticipate a stable performance from RWE's sales and distribution assets and an improving operating and financial performance from the renewable and upstream segment. Overall, our base case assumes a modest improvement in EBITDA for 2012 and 2013 compared with 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

As of fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, RWE's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt (after our adjustments) had decreased to 22% compared with 26% at the end of 2010. The adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 3.2x, compared with 2.7x in 2010, according to our calculations.

In our baseline scenario for 2012, we estimate that RWE will generate FFO of about EUR5 billion compared with EUR5.9 billion in 2011. For 2013, we anticipate a recovery to the 2011 level. The assumed recovery of past and current losses from the midstream gas operations would have a positive impact on operating cash flow; however, we currently cannot estimate the timing or the amount of the recovery.

We believe RWE will intensify its efforts to reduce its financial debt and, in particular, continue to follow its asset disposal program as planned. We understand that RWE intends to reduce its capital expenditures to EUR4 billion-EUR5 billion as of 2013. We also believe that cash dividends will reduce to a more sustainable level of about EUR1.5 billion per year. In our view, these measures will help RWE realign its capital structure to match its future cash generation capacity and ongoing investment program.

Liquidity

The 'A-2' short-term ratings reflect our view of RWE's "strong" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. This is based on our projection that the ratio of liquidity sources to uses will exceed 1.5x for the next 12 months and remain higher than 1.0x over the next 24 months. The liquidity assessment reflects our view of:

-- RWE's reported access to cash and short-term marketable securities, including fixed-income instruments, of EUR5.5 billion as of June 30, 2012;

-- An undrawn EUR4 billion credit facility maturing in November 2016; and

-- Our estimate of somewhat lower operating cash flow in 2012 than the EUR5.5 billion achieved in 2011, and a moderate increase in 2013.

This compares with our assumptions on cash uses for RWE, which include:

-- Investments averaging slightly more than EUR5 billion annually over the next two years;

-- Annual dividend payments of about EUR1.5 billion; and

-- Repayment of about EUR5 billion of short-term and long-term debt over the next two years.

The group's standing in the financial markets appears strong. It has solid relationship with banks and prudent financial risk management, in our view. We understand that there are no restrictive covenants in the documentation attached to the group's debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assumption that RWE will be able to maintain cash flow credit metrics commensurate with the ratings over the medium term. A ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of 20% would be commensurate with the high end of the range for a "significant" financial risk profile and the current ratings, barring further weakening of the business risk profile. We believe that the ratios could fall below this level in 2012, but strengthen again in subsequent years, mainly as a result of lower capital expenditure, gradual improvement in cash generation, and deleveraging.

We could take a negative rating action if we believed RWE's credit metrics were unlikely to remain sustainably consistent with the ratings, in particular, if cash flow generation from operating activities were lower than we currently anticipate or if expected deleveraging did not take place. Also, a further weakening of RWE's business risk profile, for example as a result of a meaningfully lower share of stable regulated income, could lead to a downgrade, in line with our rating methodology.

A positive rating action is unlikely in the short to medium term. This is due to the difficult operating environment, which we expect to persist, hampering RWE's financial performance. In the longer term, ratings upside could arise if RWE improved its financial risk profile and showed materially stronger key credit metrics. With the current business risk profile, this would mean a financial risk profile in our "intermediate" category and adjusted FFO to debt sustainably higher than 25%.

