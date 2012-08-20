Polsat is owned by Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, who also owns Metelem Holding Company Ltd. (B+/Stable/--), parent company of the Polish telecom operator Polkomtel. Our ratings on Polsat and Metelem incorporate our understanding that these entities are ring-fenced from each other and there are no cash flows or other forms of liabilities between them.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate Polsat's revenues and earnings to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage in fiscal 2012, despite the almost saturated Polish pay-TV market and a likely further decrease in TV advertising spend in Poland. In the past, Polsat was able to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU) to make up for lower growth in subscriber numbers. We believe that, as the price leader, Polsat still has room to raise prices on its pay-TV packages.

As spending on TV advertising falters, growth of TV Polsat's revenue and earnings may be more difficult to achieve, however. Nevertheless, TV Polsat's EBITDA, which represents roughly one-third of Polsat's earnings, may well be somewhat supported by a higher audience share for both its main channel Polsat as well as its thematic channels.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base case for 2012, we expect Polsat's adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain in the range of 3.0x-3.5x until year-end 2012, compared with 3.8x in 2011 pro forma the TV Polsat acquisition. Based on continued good cash conversion and debt reduction, we forecast Polsat's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to improve to 20%-25% by year-end 2012, compared with about 18% pro forma in 2011.

Liquidity

We view Polsat's liquidity as "adequate", under our criteria, and we calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate Polsat's liquidity sources at about Polish zloty (PLN) 1.1 billion (about EUR270 million). These include:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of about PLN310 million;

-- A fully undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of PLN200 million; and

-- Unadjusted FFO of about PLN600 million for full-year 2012.

We estimate Polsat's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about PLN600 million. They comprise:

-- The acquisition of online video platform IPLA in March 2012 for PLN150 million;

-- Our estimate of working-capital outflows of about PLN30 million in 2012;

-- Our estimate of capital expenditures of about PLN250 million in 2012, including investments in set-top boxes; and

-- Mandatory payments under its bank facilities of PLN168 million in 2012.

We anticipate that Polsat will pursue a moderate financial policy and generate meaningful amounts of free operating cash flow (FOCF), which it will use to further reduce debt, beyond its scheduled debt amortization payments, to reach net reported debt to EBITDA of 2.25x or less (equivalent to about 3.0x on an adjusted basis). For 2012, we expect Polsat to repay at least PLN100 million of debt from excess cash flow, in addition to PLN168 million of scheduled repayments.

Furthermore, we believe that headroom under the senior secured loan's financial covenants will remain adequate over the medium term, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. We are mindful, however, that Polsat will need to achieve steady nominal EBITDA growth to maintain this headroom. We understand that covenant calculations exclude the effects of foreign exchange movements.

Also, we believe that Polsat's liquidity and financial flexibility largely hinge on full access to the RCF because we estimate that scheduled debt repayments will consume most of the FOCF over the next few years. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had PLN2.729 billion in financial debt outstanding, of which PLN1.205 billion represent bank loans. Polsat's loan facilities mature in 2015.

Recovery analysis

The EUR350 million senior secured notes due 2018 and issued by Cyfrowy Polsat Finance AB are rated 'BB', the same level as the long-term corporate credit rating on Polsat.

The rating on the notes reflects Polsat's moderate proportion of priority liabilities compared with total assets and our understanding that there is a high concentration of liabilities and assets at Polsat. The rating also reflects the notes' senior secured status, whereby they rank pari passu with other senior secured debt and ahead of any existing or future unsecured debt in a hypothetical default scenario. In addition, the notes, like Polsat's senior secured bank facilities, benefit from a strong security package including a first-priority lien over the assets of all Polsat's guarantors, which include Polsat's current and future material subsidiaries.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Polsat will continue to pursue a moderate financial policy and reduce financial debt. It also reflects our view that, despite exposure to cyclical and volatile advertising revenues and potential for increased competition in the Polish pay-TV market, Polsat will be able to maintain the revenue and earnings generation necessary to keep financial ratios commensurate with the current long-term rating. These include adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 4.0x and adjusted FFO to debt of more than 20%.

We could raise the rating if Polsat's adjusted debt to EBITDA strengthened to less than 3.0x and if adjusted FFO to debt increased to more than 30% on a sustainable basis, supported by positive free cash flow generation and a prudent financial policy regarding acquisitions and shareholder remuneration.

We could lower the rating if Polsat's leverage were to increase to 4.0x adjusted debt to EBITDA, or if the adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio were to fall to less than 20%. Factors that could contribute to such a development include, for example, a reversal of the currently favorable operating trends or a return to a more aggressive financial policy than we currently anticipate.

