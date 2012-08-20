(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Nykredit Realkredit (Nykredit) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has assigned Nykredit a Viability Rating of 'a', a Support Rating of '1' and a Support Rating Floor of 'A-'.

Fitch has also assigned Nykredit's wholly owned subsidiary, Nykredit Bank, a Long-term IDR of 'A' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR of 'F1' and Support Rating of '1'.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING AND IDRS

Nykredit's ratings reflect its strong Danish franchise as the leading domestic mortgage lender, good capitalisation and strong asset quality in its mortgage portfolio. They also factor in the greater risks in its banking business as well as a significant wholesale funding reliance, although the latter is mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic funding market.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Nykredit will maintain its good capitalisation while not increasing the risk level, in particular in its banking business, combined with the agency's expectation that the bank will maintain access to funding markets. Conversely, Nykredit's ratings are sensitive to any unexpected change in investor confidence or prolonged funding market dislocation, given its wholesale funding reliance, or material worsening in asset quality. While representing a small part of the group's balance sheet, Fitch expects Nykredit Bank to represent the most likely cause of deteriorating asset quality. Management plans to continue to fund Nykredit Bank's loan book predominantly by deposits, and Fitch would consider any notable change in the funding mix to be ratings negative for Nykredit. Given Nykredit's high ratings, there is currently limited upside potential.

Similar to its domestic peers, Nykredit's mortgage business is entirely funded by mortgage bonds, around one-third of which mature within one year to match the duration of the bond with the underlying mortgage. While these securities are effectively "pass-through", the structure creates a significant maturity concentration each year. Fitch expects demand for these bonds to remain strong given the necessity of predominantly domestic financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds to hold highly liquid, high quality, securities in domestic currency. This is reinforced by the relatively limited outstanding volume of Danish government bonds. Although not Fitch's base case, asset quality could be negatively affected if there was low investor demand during the bond auctions that materially increased the funding costs. These increased costs would be passed on directly to the ultimate mortgage borrower.

Profitability in Nykredit's mortgage activities is modest, although this reflects a low-risk business model. Revenue generation in Nykredit Bank's operations is significantly higher than at its parent but also reflects riskier business. Fitch expects Nykredit's group profitability in 2012 to continue to be driven by low transaction volumes and subdued economic growth in Denmark. In addition, Fitch expects fair value adjustments in Nykredit's investment portfolio to remain volatile. Loan impairment charges made up a material 50% of pre-impairment operating profit in 2011, although only around 20% in Q112. Nevertheless, they have represented less than 25bp of gross loans since 2010. The agency expects loan impairment charges to remain manageable for Nykredit.

Nykredit's large mortgage portfolio has performed well. House price falls since the peak in 2007, combined with lower economic growth and higher unemployment, have increased impaired loans, but asset quality in the mortgage book remains solid. Given legal restrictions on loan/value ratios for the use as collateral in mortgage bonds (80% for residential mortgages; 60% for commercial real estate), Fitch expects impaired loans to remain manageable. Impaired loans are material in the more risky loan book at Nykredit Bank, but this represents only a small proportion of total lending. Impaired loans are largely driven by Nykredit's acquisition of a local bank in 2008, which Fitch expects will drive a continued high stock of impaired loans in the medium term until these run off, although substantial impairment charges have already been booked.

Nykredit's capitalisation is good, with 14.7% Fitch Core Capital at end-March 2012. It compares well with domestic and international peers. However, given that Nykredit is majority owned by a member-owned association, and not listed on the stock exchange, it may face limitations in raising additional capital in case of need.

Nykredit Bank's ratings reflect its core position in the Nykredit group. Given the close integration of Nykredit Bank in the larger group, including various shared services, no Viability Rating has been assigned. Nykredit Bank's ratings are therefore sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumption of support from Nykredit, or any rating action taken on its parent.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability of support from the authorities if required. This is driven by Nykredit's domestic importance as the largest mortgage lender in Denmark as well as the largest issuer of Danish mortgage bonds. While Nykredit Bank, the group's deposit taking entity, remains relatively limited, the mortgage bond market is the primary funding source for Danish lenders and is the most liquid market for highly rated securities.

