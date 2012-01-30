(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We are assigning our 'B-/C' long- and short-term counterparty ratings and 'kzBB-' Kazakhstan national scale rating to Bank RBK JSC (Bank RBK).

-- The ratings reflect our 'bb-' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Kazakhstan, as well as the bank's weak business position, adequate capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Bank RBK will maintain an adequate capitalization and liquidity position over the next 12 months, despite our expectation of rapid loan growth and asset quality deterioration as the bank's loan portfolio matures.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B-/C' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'kzBB-' Kazakhstan national scale rating to Bank RBK JSC (Bank RBK). The outlook is stable.

The ratings on Bank RBK reflect our assessment of the bank's "weak" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b-'.

Bank RBK's "weak" business position reflects our view of the bank's small domestic franchise, concentration in corporate banking, and aggressive growth strategy.

Our assessment of Bank RBK's capital and earnings as "adequate" reflects our forecast that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification, will be 7.3%-7.7% over the next 12-18 months.

Our assessment of Bank RBK's risk position as "moderate" reflects the bank's rapid loan growth targets, high individual loan concentrations, and still-developing risk management framework.

Bank RBK's funding is "average" and its liquidity is "adequate," in our view.

The ratings on the bank reflect its SACP, as we give no uplift for extraordinary parental or government support. We do not assume that extraordinary government support will be available to a bank of low systemic importance.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Bank RBK will maintain an adequate capitalization and liquidity position over the next 12 months, despite our forecast of asset quality deterioration as the bank's loan portfolio matures.

We could lower the ratings if the bank's liquidity were to weaken substantially; if asset growth did not receive support from capital increases, decreasing our projected RAC ratio before adjustments for diversification to less than 5%; or if asset quality deterioration were materially worse than we currently expect.

A positive rating action could follow if the bank's loan growth were slower than we currently expect or if the bank received additional material capital injections, allowing it to achieve and maintain an RAC ratio before adjustments of more than 10%. Further rating strengths in the medium term could include a strengthening of the bank's business position through solid growth of its business and financial franchise under the new management and increased business diversification.

