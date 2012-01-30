(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 30 -
-- We are assigning our 'B-/C' long- and short-term counterparty ratings
and 'kzBB-' Kazakhstan national scale rating to Bank RBK JSC (Bank RBK).
-- The ratings reflect our 'bb-' anchor for a commercial bank operating
only in Kazakhstan, as well as the bank's weak business position, adequate
capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate
liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Bank RBK will maintain an
adequate capitalization and liquidity position over the next 12 months,
despite our expectation of rapid loan growth and asset quality deterioration
as the bank's loan portfolio matures.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B-/C' long- and short-term
counterparty credit ratings and 'kzBB-' Kazakhstan national scale rating to Bank RBK JSC
(Bank RBK). The outlook is stable.
The ratings on Bank RBK reflect our assessment of the bank's "weak" business
position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b-'.
Bank RBK's "weak" business position reflects our view of the bank's small
domestic franchise, concentration in corporate banking, and aggressive growth
strategy.
Our assessment of Bank RBK's capital and earnings as "adequate" reflects our
forecast that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before
adjustments for diversification, will be 7.3%-7.7% over the next 12-18 months.
Our assessment of Bank RBK's risk position as "moderate" reflects the bank's
rapid loan growth targets, high individual loan concentrations, and
still-developing risk management framework.
Bank RBK's funding is "average" and its liquidity is "adequate," in our view.
The ratings on the bank reflect its SACP, as we give no uplift for
extraordinary parental or government support. We do not assume that
extraordinary government support will be available to a bank of low systemic
importance.
The stable outlook reflects our view that Bank RBK will maintain an adequate
capitalization and liquidity position over the next 12 months, despite our
forecast of asset quality deterioration as the bank's loan portfolio matures.
We could lower the ratings if the bank's liquidity were to weaken
substantially; if asset growth did not receive support from capital increases,
decreasing our projected RAC ratio before adjustments for diversification to
less than 5%; or if asset quality deterioration were materially worse than we
currently expect.
A positive rating action could follow if the bank's loan growth were slower
than we currently expect or if the bank received additional material capital
injections, allowing it to achieve and maintain an RAC ratio before
adjustments of more than 10%. Further rating strengths in the medium term
could include a strengthening of the bank's business position through solid
growth of its business and financial franchise under the new management and
increased business diversification.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Banks: Rating Methodology & Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology & Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011