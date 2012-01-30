(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SCUF DA Sep 2011- 01 - an ABS transaction - a final
rating as follows:
INR5,000m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The small business loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram City Union
Finance Company Limited (SCUF, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable).
The final rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by
the scheduled maturity date of June 2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The
rating is based on SCUF's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal
and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the
originator.
The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of
INR5,000m, as of the cut-off date of 31 August 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement
for the pool is provided in the form of a fixed deposit with IDBI Bank Ltd ('Fitch
AA+(ind)'/Stable). The credit enhancement is equal to 12.75% of initial principal outstanding.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites,
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.