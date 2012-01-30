(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SCUF DA Sep 2011- 01 - an ABS transaction - a final rating as follows:

INR5,000m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The small business loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram City Union Finance Company Limited (SCUF, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable).

The final rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of June 2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The rating is based on SCUF's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR5,000m, as of the cut-off date of 31 August 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is provided in the form of a fixed deposit with IDBI Bank Ltd ('Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable). The credit enhancement is equal to 12.75% of initial principal outstanding.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.