Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has issued a sector-specific special report describing the credit
factors the agency uses to analyse the Indian cement sector on its National scale.
The starting point for assessing the Indian cement producers necessitates placing their risk
profile into a rating range. In this case, Fitch believes that the companies in this sector
occupy a rating range, which extends from 'Fitch BBB(ind)' up to 'Fitch AA(ind)'; though some of
them may be rated lower. Fitch believes that cement sector is exposed to cyclicality in end-user
industries such as residential and construction, and to volatile raw material prices.
The next step examines company-specific factors which influence ratings, such as location,
geographical diversification, regional dynamics and cost position. Finally, the report cites
mid-point financial metrics - financial leverage, interest coverage ratio EBITDAR margin and CFO
margin ratios - commensurate within relevant rating categories.
Fitch has placed these various building blocks within rating ranges to increase the
transparency of its ratings. However, the analysis does not offer a matrix or formula to derive
a notch-specific rating for companies in a particular sector. Instead, it highlights the key
rating factors most frequently applied, while still recognising the potential for the unique
characteristics of a company and industry sub-sector to affect ratings. Equally, the weighting
between individual and aggregate qualitative and quantitative factors varies over time, and
where one factor is significantly weaker than others, this weakest element tends to attract a
greater weight in the agency's rating analysis.
The release of the special report, entitled "Rating Indian Cement Producers - Sector Credit
Factors for National Ratings", follows the publication on 11 March 2010 of a related report,
entitled "Interpreting the New Sector Credit Factor Reports for Corporates". Both reports are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sector-specific credit factors should be read in conjunction with the master criteria
"Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 12 August 2011, which details Fitch's overarching approach
to rating corporate issuers and is available at www.fitchratings.com.
