(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings says that further delays with the recapitalisation of International
Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) continue to weigh on the bank's ratings and increase the risk of a
further downgrade. IBA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' is currently on Rating
Watch Negative, reflecting this downside potential (see "Fitch Downgrades International Bank of
Azerbaijan to 'BB+', Maintains RWN" from 14 December 2011 available on www.fitchratings.com).
In November 2011, IBA's creditors under a funding agreement granted the bank a
waiver, valid until 15 January 2012, in respect to its breach of a regulatory
capital ratio covenant. As the waiver has now expired and recapitalisation of
the bank has not taken place, Fitch understands that IBA is once more in
technical default under this agreement, and creditors are again entitled to
accelerate the funding facility, equal to about 8% of the bank's liabilities. To
date, there has been no public information about the intention of the creditors
to seek acceleration or otherwise.
IBA's management has informed Fitch that the bank's recapitalisation plan will
be approved and implemented during the next few weeks. However, no specific
timeframe has been announced, and previously indicated deadlines for the bank's
recapitalisation have repeatedly been missed. Fitch understands that as before,
the plan foresees that new capital will be contributed primarily in the form of
subordinated debt, although an equity injection also remains a possibility and
may result in a temporary increase in the government's stake in the bank.
Fitch's base case expectation remains that IBA will ultimately receive
sufficient support from the Azerbaijan authorities to meet its payment
obligations, and the bank's IDRs continue to reflect this expectation. If the
authorities complete the planned recapitalisation of the bank, then IBA's
ratings could be affirmed. However, continued delays with implementation of
these plans, in particular if they result in debt acceleration, could result in
further rating downgrades.
IBA's current ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB+' RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B' RWN
Viability Rating: 'cc' RWN
Support Rating: '3' RWN
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+' RWN