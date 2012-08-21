Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations
By Julia Edwards Ainsley
WASHINGTON, Feb 18 The Department of Homeland
Security has prepared new guidance for immigration agents aimed
at speeding up deportations by denying asylum claims earlier in
the process.
The new guidelines, contained in a draft memo dated February
17 but not yet sent to field offices, directs agents to only
pass applicants who have a good chance of ultimately getting
asylum, but does not give specific criteria for establishing
credible fear of pe