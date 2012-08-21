The trustee of AWOF is AMP Capital Investors Ltd., a majority owned subsidiary of AMP Ltd., which is the ultimate controlling entity of Australian wealth-management group AMP Group Holdings Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1). Major investors are AMP Life Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--) via Statutory Fund 1 and Statutory Fund 2, with the remaining interests held mainly by third-party superannuation funds and government institutions.

AWOF's investment portfolio, which includes 14 office properties in Australia and New Zealand, was valued at A$2.8 billion at June 30, 2012. The properties are primarily premium-quality or 'A grade' assets that are well-located, mainly in the major Australian and New Zealand central business district (CBD) office markets. Long-term lease contracts to solid tenants, and a high proportion of fixed rent reviews, support AWOF's annuity-like cash flow. The portfolio has an occupancy rate of 94.5% and a weighted average lease expiry (by income) of 5.4 years at June 30, 2012. In December 2011, the fund acquired a 50% interest in the premium-grade Exchange Plaza, 2, Perth, for A$157.75 million. This acquisition is consistent with the fund's strategy of growing the asset base, which is leased to solid tenants in attractive CBD locations. This acquisition will also enhance its scale and diversity, as well as achieve the fund's desire to gain exposure to the currently solid Perth office market. In March 2012, the fund divested 116 Miller Street, North Sydney, for A$55.5 million, a modest premium to book value. We expect the fund to continue to invest capital into building refurbishments that attract and retain creditworthy tenants, as well as enhance the environmental credentials of the portfolio. However, the fund has no large development projects currently committed.

In late 2010-to-early 2011, the fund raised A$250 million of equity funds. Proceeds were used to repay debt and reduce gearing (debt-to-total assets, including subordinated quasi equity) to within a revised target range of 15%-25%. In June 2012, the fund relaunched a A$200 million equity campaign that had been deferred in order to accommodate a A$40 million parcel of units offered for sale by an existing investor. The equity raising will help offset the debt-financed acquisition of Exchange Plaza in December 2011, which lifted the fund's gearing to 22.1% at Dec. 31, 2011, from 17.6% at Sept. 30, 2011. Furthermore, the fund has applied the proceeds from the 116 Miller Street divestment against debt. Approximately A$34.9 million of new equity was issued during the first two quarters of 2012, which included A$18.7 million from the distribution re-investment plan. As a result, gearing has reduced to 20.0% at June 30, 2012. With headroom remaining in AWOF's gearing policy and continued equity support, we expect that AWOF's financial profile will remain modest and further underpin the 'A-' long-term rating.

Liquidity

We view AWOF as having "adequate" liquidity, meaning that it is able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events over the next 12 months while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. AWOF's sources over its uses of funds are likely to be more than 1.2x in the next 12 months. The fund also has sufficient covenant headroom for forecast EBITDA to decline by 15% without the company breaching debt-covenant tests. With no debt maturities and manageable capital-expenditure outlays over the next two years, the fund will continue to maintain adequate liquidity, in our view.

AWOF has undertaken substantial refinancing activity during the December 2011 quarter. At June 30, 2012, the fund had the following debt profile: a recently refinanced A$485 million syndicated bank facility expiring May 2016 (A$223.0 million undrawn) and a A$250 million medium-term note (MTN) issue expiring October 2014. In addition, the fund has A$52 million of Performance Linked Property Securities, due to mature throughout 2016. The new syndicated bank facility has materially reduced the fund's average cost of debt (including fees and margins) from 9.0% at Sept. 30, 2011, to 7.6% at Dec. 31, 2011. Furthermore, we expect AWOF's cash-flow-coverage measures to improve commensurately as a result of this refinancing. The borrowing platform is secured and permitted debt under these obligations is restricted to unsecured and subordinated debt; as such, we believe this limits the fund's financial flexibility. However, provisions contained within the new syndicated bank facility allow AWOF to transition to an unsecured debt platform once the current MTN issue matures in October 2014.

The distribution policy and distribution reinvestment program (DRP) allow AWOF to fund its forecast capital expenditure from underlying cash earnings and with only moderate levels of incremental debt if necessary. The DRP raised A$11.2 million in the March quarter and A$7.5 million in the June 2012 quarter. This helps to ensure that AWOF can invest in its portfolio sustainably and maintain credit metrics, including EBITDA interest cover at about the mid-2x to 3x level, and a funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio above 12% over the medium term. In addition, the fund's limited liquidity facility, which is available to unitholders every 18 months to redeem units, means that effective liquidity management and planning will be important. The fund may choose to offer these units to existing unit holders, as was the case in the June quarter when the fund sold A$40 million units to 15 existing unit holders at a 1% discount. However, this also resulted in the postponement of the fund's A$200 million equity raising campaign. Nevertheless, we note that the fund's constitution allows for the suspension of redemption requests in various circumstances.

Outlook

The rating outlook on AWOF is stable. The stable outlook reflects our view of the fund's strong business risk profile--characterized by high-asset quality, effective property services and asset management teams, and conservative investment and operating strategy--and our expectation of improved cash-flow coverage measures following recent capital-management activities. We expect AWOF will manage the portfolio's risk profile and capital structure prudently, including maintaining gearing at the fund's targeted range of 15%-25% over the medium term (including subordinated quasi equity).

In considering AWOF's financial flexibility, the 'A-' rating has some latitude for short-term increases above this gearing range (as a result of timing differences between any refurbishment and equity inflows). However, we note that a material increase in debt that pushes gearing above the fund's stated target range for a prolonged period (without a plan to return the level of borrowings to its operational range in a timely manner) could pressure the rating. Further downward pressure on the rating could be precipitated by a significant change in operating strategy toward higher-risk noninvestment income or smaller, high-yielding office assets. Upward movement in the ratings, while less likely (given our view of the inherently cyclical nature of office returns), could eventuate if the fund continued to diversify its asset base and adopted more conservative financial policies.