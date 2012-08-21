Liquidity

The short-term rating on BSH is 'A-1'. We assess the group's liquidity as adequate under our criteria.

The liquidity position is supported by a sizable cash balance, a substantial amount of undrawn committed credit lines, and a well-spread debt maturity profile. We anticipate that liquidity sources will cover BSH's financing requirements for 2012 and 2013 by 1.2x.

We estimate that liquidity sources mostly consist of:

-- EUR580 million of unrestricted cash as at Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Our forecast of around EUR650 million of FFO per year in 2012 and 2013, under our base-case credit scenario; and

-- EUR500 million of undrawn committed credit facilities maturing in August 2013.

This compares with potential liquidity uses of:

-- Our forecast of about EUR450 million of capex per year in 2012 in 2013.

-- Around EUR300 million of debt maturities due within 12 months and about EUR200 million due within 12-24 months.

-- Our forecast of about EUR150 million of annual dividends in 2012 and 2013.

We viewed positively the recent RMB1.25 bond issuance in July 2012. This demonstrates BSH's ability to access capital markets by diversifying its debt sources and to improve its debt maturity profile.

We understand that there are currently no covenants or rating triggers on the group's debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, over the next 12-18 months, BSH is likely to maintain an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of significantly more than 50% and an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1.5x on a sustainable basis, which we consider commensurate with the current ratings.

We believe that weak consumer spending in Western Europe and a potential deceleration in sales growth in China might lead to BSH achieving slightly lower sales growth and EBITDA margin in 2012-2013. Volatile raw material costs, exacerbated by foreign-exchange exposures across BSH's international markets, as well as price pressure from competitors and retailers should continue to weigh on the company's operating performance. Nevertheless, we think that BSH will likely maintain operating cash flow stability and low debt leverage, in line with its conservative financial policy. Additionally, it should benefit from an improved cost of borrowing and flexibility in capital investment.

We would lower the ratings if FFO to net debt were to fall to less than 50% or if the ratio of debt to EBITDA rose above 1.5x on a sustained basis. This could occur as a result of either a major decline in operating performance (if gross margins were to decline by more than 500 basis points, for example); or a shift to a more distributive or acquisitive financial policy. We consider the probability of these events to be low at present.

The possibility of an upgrade appears remote to us at this stage, primarily because we believe that BSH, along with the rest of the sector, will be negatively affected by macroeconomic conditions over the next two years. We also see a risk of a large inventory build-up requirement should sales recover quickly in Asia, while the size of BSH's discretionary cash flow base is smaller than that of consumer goods peers with a similarly high financial risk profile.

