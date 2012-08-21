Liquidity

The short-term rating on Bord Gais is 'A-2'. We assess Bord Gais' liquidity position as "adequate" as defined in our criteria, supported by our view that Bord Gais' liquidity resources will exceed its funding needs by 2x in the next 12 months. The ratio falls to less than 1x over the following 12 months, according to our base-case projections, due to the maturity of a EUR550 million bond in June 2014, which exposes Bord Gais to refinancing risk in the near term. We also consider that Bord Gais has little headroom under its debt covenants.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate that Bord Gais' liquidity sources over the next 12 months will be close to EUR1.1 billion under our base-case scenario. These sources include:

-- A cash balance of about EUR248 million;

-- A committed credit facility of EUR500 million, undrawn on June 30, 2012, available to the end of the second quarter of 2016. This facility contains financial covenants and material adverse change clauses. We consider that the headroom under the covenants is relatively tight;

-- Access to EUR16 million available through a bank line with Ulster Bank Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2), which Bord Gais can use to fund investments; and

-- Annual FFO of about EUR300 million.

We estimate that Bord Gais' liquidity needs over the 12 months from June 30, 2012, will be about EUR540 million, including:

-- Capital expenditure of about EUR315 million;

-- Debt maturities of about EUR170 million; and

-- Dividend payments of about EUR25 million.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Bord Gais reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that a rating action on the sovereign is likely to result in a similar rating action on Bord Gais. The outlook also reflects potential downside to the SACP, depending on the outcome and timing of the group's forthcoming restructuring.

We generally cap our ratings on GREs at the level of the sovereign rating owing to the GREs' direct exposure to the sovereign government. The Irish government owns Bord Gais and a significant proportion of its earnings is regulated and originates from Ireland. We would likely revise the outlook on Bord Gais to stable if we revised the outlook on the sovereign to stable.

The stability of the SACP depends on Bord Gais maintaining an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of more than 13%. We could revise Bord Gais' SACP downward if the business environment in Ireland worsens; if the separation of nonregulated businesses is delayed; or if the establishment of Irish Water results in unrecoverable costs or investments, with negative consequences for Bord Gais' earnings. We could also revise Bord Gais' SACP downward if the group's financial risk profile weakens such that the FFO-to-debt ratio is lower than we assume in our base-case scenario.

