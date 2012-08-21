The affirmation also follows the Irish government's announcement earlier this year that it no longer intends to sell a minority stake of ESB, and that it will remain a majority shareholder in the group. Following this announcement, we are revising upward our assessment of ESB's link with the Irish government to "strong" from "limited." We are also revising our view of the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support for ESB from the Irish government to "moderately high" from "moderate." We continue to assess ESB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb+' based on our view of the group's "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. In accordance with our criteria on government-related entities (GREs), the above changes do not affect the corporate credit ratings on ESB as long as we continue to assess its SACP at 'bbb+' and the sovereign rating is 'BBB+'.

The SACP on ESB reflects our assessment of the group's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "significant." The "strong" business risk profile is underpinned by ESB's leading market position in the Irish electricity market and its significant proportion of stable and predictable cash flows from its low-risk regulated electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) network operations. In addition, ESB has well-balanced power generation and supply operations, with power generation being operated under the Single Electricity Market framework in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

These strengths are partially offset by the risk that the economic downturn in Europe will constrain economic growth and energy demand in Ireland and by regulatory reset risk in Northern Ireland.

We consider that the draft determination for the next price control period October 2012-September 2017, as published by the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation on April 19, 2012, could have a detrimental impact on the business risk profile of ESB's 100%-owned subsidiary Northern Ireland Electricity Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2; NIE), if implemented as proposed. However, we do not think it would affect our assessment of the consolidated ESB group's business risk profile.

The "significant" financial risk profile reflects an increase in financial leverage following ESB's debt-funded acquisition of the T&D grids in Northern Ireland in December 2010, and ESB's partially debt-financed capital expenditures (capex) program. In our view, the ESB group will be able to maintain a Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of 15%-20% in the near term, which is line with our guideline for the rating, even if the draft determination for NIE's next price control period is implemented as the regulator proposes.

The 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating on ESB is based on the group's SACP, which we assess at 'bbb+', as well as on our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the Republic of Ireland would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to ESB in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of ESB's:

-- "Important" role as the monopoly owner of the national electricity transmission grid and the owner and operator of the electricity distribution network. The group has a leading position in the Irish energy market; and

-- "Strong" link with the Irish government, owing to our view that the government will remain a majority shareholder, with no plans to privatize or divest a minority stake of ESB. ESB is 95% state-owned, with the remainder held through an employee share ownership plan. While ESB has an independent management team that makes autonomous business decisions, the government has a strong influence on the group's strategy and business plan because it appoints seven of the 12 board members, while four are elected by the staff and then approved by the government. The twelfth board member is the CEO.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on ESB is 'A-2'. We assess ESB's liquidity position as "adequate" as defined in our criteria, supported by our view that ESB's liquidity resources will exceed its funding needs by more than 2.3x in the next 12 months, before falling to less than 1.5x over the following 12 months. At the same time, we consider that the regulatory proposal for NIE's next price control period, if implemented as proposed, as well as weak macroeconomic conditions in Ireland and Northern Ireland could put pressure on ESB's liquidity if its cash flow generation is lower than we currently forecast.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate that ESB's liquidity sources over the next 12 months will exceed EUR2.1 billion under our base-case scenario. These include:

-- A cash balance of about EUR170 million;

-- Two committed credit facilities of EUR750 million each--of which more than EUR840 million was undrawn on June 30, 2012--available to the end of the third quarters of 2014 and 2015, respectively. These facilities contain financial covenants that are triggered in the event of a change of control such that the government's holding falls to less than 51%, as well as material adverse change clauses. We consider that ESB currently has ample headroom under the covenants;

-- Access to EUR165 million available through bank lines with the European Investment Bank (AAA/Negative/A-1+), which ESB can use to fund investments. ESB also has about EUR70 million of funds available under another committed bank line, also earmarked for investments; and

-- Annual FFO of about EUR900 million.

We estimate that ESB's liquidity needs over the 12 months from June 30, 2012, will exceed EUR900 million, including:

-- Capex of about EUR700 million;

-- Debt maturities of about EUR135 million; and

-- Dividend payments of about EUR70 million.

Outlook

The negative outlook on ESB reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that a rating action on the sovereign is likely to result in a similar rating action on ESB. We generally cap our ratings on GREs at the level of the sovereign rating given the GREs' direct exposure to the sovereign government. The Irish government owns ESB and a significant proportion of its earnings is regulated and originates from Ireland. We would likely revise the outlook on ESB to stable if we revised the outlook on the sovereign to stable.

The stability of the SACP depends on ESB maintaining an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of 15%-20%. We could revise ESB's SACP downward if the business environment in Ireland worsens, with negative consequences for ESB's earnings, or if ESB's financial risk profile weakens such that the FFO-to-debt ratio is lower than we assume in our base-case scenario.

