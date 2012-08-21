The food retail industry is characterized by intense competition, which has
resulted in more than one-third of products being sold on promotion. This
means that the benefits of volume-driven growth will be partly offset by
associated promotional costs. In addition, as a pure-play private-label
manufacturer, Bakkavor does not benefit from EBITDA margins in the mid- to
high teens that some of its branded competitors enjoy and that provide some
protection against escalating costs and sluggish demand.
On the cost side, Bakkavor has a relatively large manufacturing footprint with
53 facilities globally, of which 32 are located in the U.K. This somewhat
limits its operating flexibility if volumes were to decline. However, we
believe that the company has made good progress in achieving operating
efficiencies and exiting noncore, underperforming divisions. In addition, we
understand that the facilities are well invested and average capacity
utilization is about 85%. We believe that continued investment will be
critical to maintain volumes and win new business.
Our base-case operating scenario for 2012 and 2013 encompasses the following
assumptions:
-- A low single-digit revenue decline in 2012. We forecast some
volume-driven growth in 2012, but we anticipate that the price increases
Bakkavor achieved in 2011 will be more than offset by recent
closures/divestures in the Produce division, and by promotional activity.
-- Low, single-digit, volume-driven revenue growth in 2013.
-- An EBITDA margin of 6.5%-7.0% on a fully adjusted basis.
-- Annual capital expenditures (capex) of about GBP35 million-GBP40 million.
However, we understand that the company has some flexibility to scale this
back based on the amount of commitments to date.
-- A small amount of costs in connection with restructuring activities.
-- A small drop in interest costs going into 2013 as fixed interest-rate
swaps expire.
Under these assumptions, we believe that Bakkavor's adjusted EBITDA interest
coverage should be about 1.7x in 2012, which we consider commensurate with the
'B-' rating. This compares with adjusted interest coverage of 1.6x in the 12
months to June 30, 2012. However, we note that this ratio is 1.9x as per the
covenant calculation for Bakkavor's bank facilities. We also forecast that the
company should be able to generate modest positive free cash flow under our
base case.
We view favorably the conversion of about GBP387 million of hybrid capital to
pure equity in conjunction with the 2012 leverage covenant reset. This reduced
Bakkavor's adjusted debt to EBITDA to 6.3x on Dec. 31, 2011, on a pro forma
basis, from about 10x reported. We view Bakkavor's medium-term debt maturities
and "less than adequate" liquidity as supportive of the 'B-' rating.
Liquidity
We assess Bakkavor's liquidity profile as "less than adequate" under our
criteria. This reflects our view of the company's tight (5%-15%) covenant
headroom.
The financial maintenance covenants under Bakkavor's existing banking
facilities agreement mainly comprise leverage and interest coverage ratios. We
anticipate that, notwithstanding a recent reset of the leverage covenant in
2012, headroom under these covenants will remain tight this year. Under our
base case, compliance in 2013 is contingent on completing a conditional reset
of the leverage covenant.
We assess that Bakkavor's current liquidity sources adequately cover its
short-term debt maturities by 1.2x over the next 12 months, providing that the
company retains access to its revolving credit facility (RCF).
As of June 30, 2012, we estimate Bakkavor's liquidity sources to be in excess
of GBP131 million. These include:
-- Cash balances of GBP32.7 million;
-- An RCF of GBP90 million, of which GBP63 million is available; and
-- Annual positive FFO of more than GBP40 million.
-- We anticipate that the company will be working capital-neutral over a
full year. Working capital facilities of GBP25 million are currently undrawn.
We estimate liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about GBP60 million,
comprising:
-- Short-term debt of about GBP5 million;
-- Amortizing debt of about GBP15 million; and
-- Capex of about GBP35 million.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on Bakkavor's GBP350 million 8.25% senior secured notes due
2018 is 'B-', the same level as the corporate credit rating. The recovery
rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%)
recovery prospects in the event of payment default.
To estimate recovery prospects, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario.
We project a default in 2014, mainly as a result of increasing commodity
prices and deteriorating liquidity.
We have revised our approach for estimating the company's enterprise value at
our simulated point of default, based on the operational challenges the
company faces and its significant asset base. We now assume that Bakkavor
would be liquidated at our simulated point of default, reflecting our
assessment of the company's "weak" business risk profile.
We estimate the company's stressed asset value at about GBP350 million at our
simulated point of default, taking into account fixed tangible assets and
working capital assets. After deducting enforcement costs and minor priority
liabilities, mainly comprising finance leases, the residual value available
for the senior secured creditors is about GBP320 million. Assuming about GBP700
million of senior secured debt outstanding at default, and including
prepetition interest, we estimate recovery prospects in the 30%-50% range for
the senior secured notes, equating to a recovery rating of '4'.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Bakkavor should be able to manage
its liquidity position over the next 12 months by completing the corporate
restructure necessary to reset the leverage covenant in 2013.
In addition, we believe that adjusted EBITDA interest coverage will remain
between 1.5x and 2.0x over the next 12 months, which we consider to be
commensurate with the 'B-' rating. We also anticipate that the company should
continue to generate some positive free operating cash flow.
We could take a negative rating action if we believed that Bakkavor may not be
able to comply with its financial covenants, or if its liquidity position
worsened. This may result from a failure to complete the 2013 leverage reset,
and/or from deterioration in operating performance. In addition, Bakkavor's
failure to make firm progress toward refinancing its medium-term debt
maturities could put pressure on the rating.
We could take a positive rating action if we believed that Bakkavor could
maintain adequate (15%-30%) covenant headroom over the medium term, and that
it had made progress toward extending its debt maturities on favorable terms.
In addition, we consider EBITDA interest coverage of 2x or higher as
supportive of a positive rating action.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Rating Unchanged
To From
Bakkavor Group ehf
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B/Stable/--
Bakkavor Finance 2 PLC
Senior Secured Debt B- B
Recovery Rating 4 4