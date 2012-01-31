(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on Kiwibank Ltd. The outlook on the long-term rating was revised to negative from stable, following a similar revision of the outlook on Kiwibank's parent company New Zealand Post Ltd. (NZ Post; AA-/Negative/A-1+; see research update titled "New Zealand Post Ltd. Ratings Affirmed At 'AA-/A-1+'; Outlook Revised To Negative On Weakening Business Risk Profile", published to Global Credit Portal on Jan. 31, 2012).

"The outlook revision mirrors the change in the outlook on the long-term rating on NZ Post to negative from stable," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nico de Lange said. "We equalize the ratings on Kiwibank with those on the bank's parent, NZ Post, due to the benefit of NZ Post's unconditional guarantee for all of the bank's senior obligations. We believe that there are no significant changes in rating factors, other than the change in the outlook of the bank's parent, that affect our rating assessment of Kiwibank."

Our ratings on Kiwibank reflect the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for banks operating only in New Zealand; and Kiwibank's "moderate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. The SACP for Kiwibank is 'bbb'.

The negative outlook on Kiwibank reflects the outlook on its parent, NZ Post. The ratings on Kiwibank should remain equated with those on NZ Post, unless there is a significant dilution or withdrawal of the guarantee provided by NZ Post. Should this occur, the rating on Kiwibank could be lowered near or to its SACP assessment.