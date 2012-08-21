Aug 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+'
issue-level rating to American International Group Inc.'s (AIG) $250 million
nondeferrable subordinated notes due 2015. The notes will be unsecured obligations of AIG and
will be expressly subordinated to all existing and future senior debt. The notes will also be
structurally subordinated to secured and unsecured debt of the company's subsidiaries. The notes
will rank senior to existing and future junior subordinated notes. We do not expect that these
notes will be listed on any securities exchange or be included in any automated quotation
system. We expect the company to use the proceeds of this offering for general corporate
purposes.
RATINGS LIST
American International Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
American International Group Inc.
$250 mil sub notes due 2015 BBB+