(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - This week Matt Jamieson spoke with Johann Kenny,
Fitch's telecom sector analyst based in Sydney, about the
potential for the Australian government to claw back some of the
AUD11bn it is set to pay Telstra Corporation Limited
(Telstra: 'A'/Negative) over the medium term, following the
regulator's proposal to significantly increase mobile spectrum
fees. Matt is Head of APAC Research in Fitch's Corporate Ratings
Group.
Johann stated that the proposed licence fee increase is the
latest example of regulatory risk in the Australian telco
sector. He also expressed Fitch's view that AUD11bn which
Telstra is expected to receive over the next 30 years - under
agreements associated with the National Broadband Network (NBN)
- could not be treated as windfall equity distributions without
leading to pressure on Telstra's credit rating. However, Fitch
believes that Telstra's priority will be to use this cash to
invest in its business particularly in technology and
infrastructure to maintain its leadership position, in a more
competitive, lower margin environment.
Matt: The Australian communication minister recently
outlined steep price increases for the renewal of spectrum
licence fees. To what extent is this likely to affect Telstra?
Johann: If the regulator's proposal is finalized and Telstra
opts to accept those terms, Fitch expects Telstra's capex to
increase by around AUD200m to AUD250m in FY13. However, as
competitors will be facing the same cost increases, Fitch
expects customers will ultimately have to bear the additional
expense unless operators choose to absorb some of the cost to
increase market share.
In the late 1990s, the original 800Mhz spectrum licence fees
totalled approximately AUD300m; this was substantially lower
than those paid by European telcos at the time. Telstra's AUD3bn
capex budget for FY12 includes around AUD500m to AUD600m for the
renewal of the 800Mhz spectrum licences. Fitch estimates the
regulator's draft proposal will increase this cost to AUD785m.
Matt: Whilst Telstra may have the cash to pay for higher
spectrum fees, how are Telstra's competitors placed - to what
extent will elevated spectrum fees negatively affect their
operating performance?
Johann: Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited (VHA) is
the only other telco with licences in the 800Mhz spectrum and
Fitch estimates its cost to be AUD267m under the draft
proposals. While Fitch does not rate VHA, unless these
additional costs can be passed to customers, the company's cash
flows will suffer at a time when network upgrade costs and
handset subsidies are significant draws on VHA's funds.
Matt: Does this not illustrate that regulatory risk is
likely to remain high for the telecom operators in Australia?
What is the likelihood that the government will seek to impose
additional measures on Telstra which would limit the amount of
free cash flow it can generate?
Johann: There are two aspects to regulatory risk here.
Certainly the proposed price hike for spectrum demonstrates the
regulator's ability to take cash from the sector and may make
new entrants more wary of investing capital in Australia.
Moreover, to the extent that mobile consumers are likely to be
relatively insensitive to small increases in tariffs, it is
likely that these costs will be ultimately be borne by the
customer.
However, Fitch believes that the Telstra's individual
regulatory risk will decline following the NBN implementation as
Telstra will be competing on a level playing field, and
therefore Telstra-specific regulatory action to promote
competition or raise fees for the government are less likely.
Matt: Certain media reports have recently stated that
Telstra's management is likely to prioritize capital management
initiatives for the total AUD11bn it will receive for selling
its core backbone assets to the government's NBN company. From a
bondholder perspective does this make sense? Wouldn't Telstra be
better off placing a higher priority on investing for the future
to minimize the extent of the margin erosion it will face as it
transitions from a dominant network owner to a functionally
separate retail service provider with no network advantage?
Johann: Fitch's view is that a lump-sum cash pay-out, in
whatever form including special dividends or share buybacks,
will put pressure on Telstra's credit rating.
Importantly, capital returns must be framed in the context
of the new competitive structure within which Telstra will
participate. Telstra is currently viewed as a technology leader
in deploying telecommunication services in Australia, and this
competitive advantage will be even more important to maintain
once it no longer controls its fixed-line infrastructure.
Accordingly, Fitch expects Telstra's capex requirements to
remain at approximately 14% of turnover despite the fact that
the company will no longer have to invest in the legacy copper
network. Moreover, NBN-related cash in-flows are not riskless
because of various conditions attached to the payments and there
is a potential for a reversal in government policy should there
be a political change. Also the payments will be received
gradually over a long period of time.