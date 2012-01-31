(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 -

OVERVIEW

-- Sunshine Trust is an ABS securitization transaction, in which the rated ABLs and beneficial interests are backed by a pool of consumer loan receivables originated by Shinsei Financial Co. Ltd.

-- On Jan. 27, 2012, the amount of principal on the A1 ABL increased following the additional entrustment of underlying consumer loan receivables. The A1 ABL was then divided into the A1S ABL and A1 ABL on Jan. 31, 2012, and the amounts of the A2 to C ABLs and the class D beneficial interests were changed on the same day.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the A1, A2, B, and C ABLs and the class D beneficial interests, based on our view of the transaction's structure, pool characteristics, credit support, cash flow, legal risks, and other factors.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ratings on the A1, A2, B, and C asset-backed loans (ABLs) and the class D beneficial interests issued/extended under the Sunshine Trust asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction (see list below). All ABLs and classes of beneficial interests are secured by a pool of consumer loan receivables originated by Shinsei Financial Co. Ltd.

Under this transaction, the originator entrusted a pool of consumer loan receivables and cash with the trustee, and received the class A1 to E beneficial interests, the subordinate beneficial interests, and the seller's beneficial interests. The class A1 to C beneficial interests were then transferred to investors. In April 2011, the trustee, which borrowed the A1 to C ABLs, fully redeemed the class A1 to C beneficial interests, using primarily the A1 to C ABLs. On Jan. 27, 2012, the amount of principal on the A1 ABL increased through additional borrowing following the additional entrustment of underlying consumer loan receivables, and the class E beneficial interests were fully repaid through some of the additional borrowings attributed to the A1 ABL on the same day. The A1 ABL was then divided into the A1S ABL and A1 ABL on Jan. 31, 2012, and the amounts of the A2 to C ABLs and the class D beneficial interests were changed on the same day.

The ratings reflect our views primarily on the following factors:

-- The credit risk inherent in the collateral pool based on the collateral characteristics and historical performance, as well as the business conditions that we have forecast for the obligors and consumer finance companies;

-- The ample credit support provided via overcollateralization;

-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanics that have been established in the event that the performance of the underlying assets deteriorates, including: (1) a default trap, through which excess interest from the asset pool is used to mitigate losses from the defaulted receivables; (2) repurchase by the originator of defaulted receivables not covered through the default trap up to a certain limit; and (3) the establishment of early amortization triggers that convert the transaction to a monthly pass-through turbo structure;

-- The creditworthiness of the originator in terms of performance, including the repurchase of defaulted receivables;

-- The quality and ability of the originator as a servicer for this transaction;

-- The schemes that have been adopted in the event that certain credit events involving the servicer occur in the future, including: (1) the appointment of a backup servicer at the outset of the transaction; (2) the establishment of commingling risk triggers to mitigate commingling risk; and (3) the establishment of a cash reserve to provide liquidity support to the transaction; and

-- The transaction's legal structure, including the entrustment of the consumer loan receivables that has been structured to achieve a "true sale," and the fact that the trust agreement is not at risk of being cancelled on the ground that the contracting parties have not fulfilled their obligations.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in July 2018.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

