Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SMMI will take the necessary actions to return operating performance to break-even or better levels in the mid-to-long term. Our base-case scenario forecasts that the combined ratio for 2012 is likely to return to levels more in line with the company's pre-2011 performance, in the 102%-105% range. However, we do not anticipate that SMMI will return to overall profitability in 2012, as ongoing low interest rates are unlikely to support the investment income needed to offset the underwriting losses.

We expect the company to continue improving its underwriting performance in 2013 and beyond. Management has updated its strategy to place more emphasis on technical performance and recording sub-100% combined ratios. We do not expect this emphasis to materially reduce SMMI's client retention levels due to the strength and long-standing nature of its relationships with clients.

We do not expect the company to again suffer a similar loss to that recorded in 2011. We believe that management's actions to improve SMMI's reinsurance cover will now significantly reduce the financial impact of a series of high-value losses.

We regard a positive rating action as unlikely over the rating horizon, with SMMI's capital adequacy currently only just supporting the rating level.

We would take a negative rating action if the company were to suffer significantly greater losses in its underwriting or investment performance than we currently anticipate in 2012, as this would reduce its capital adequacy to a level that does not support the current rating.