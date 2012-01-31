(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Nippon Standard & Poor's K.K. (NSP), an affiliate
of S&P, announced today that the company was granted
registration as a Credit Rating Agency under The Financial
Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA).
NSP will provide ratings for structured finance products
originated and issued in Japan to meet the needs of investors.
The company will work in tandem with Standard & Poor's Ratings
Japan K.K. (SPJ), a registered Credit Rating Agency under the
FIEA, and employ essentially the same ratings policies, ratings
processes, and ratings criteria used by SPJ. Credit ratings from
NSP will have the same quality, transparency and consistency as
those provided by SPJ and S&P globally.
The Japan structured finance market is unique in terms of
size, variety of assets, and stable performance relative to
other regions. S&P has been active in the development of the
Japan market since we rated the first public structured finance
products in the early 1990s. S&P and NSP maintain a strong
commitment to Japan's structured finance market as it continues
to evolve and look forward to contributing their deep knowledge
and experience to benefit investors around the world.
Further information can be found in a dedicated section of
Standard & Poor's Japanese Web site (here),
including a list of ratings assigned by NSP.