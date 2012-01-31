(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Nippon Standard & Poor's K.K. (NSP), an affiliate of S&P, announced today that the company was granted registration as a Credit Rating Agency under The Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA).

NSP will provide ratings for structured finance products originated and issued in Japan to meet the needs of investors. The company will work in tandem with Standard & Poor's Ratings Japan K.K. (SPJ), a registered Credit Rating Agency under the FIEA, and employ essentially the same ratings policies, ratings processes, and ratings criteria used by SPJ. Credit ratings from NSP will have the same quality, transparency and consistency as those provided by SPJ and S&P globally.

The Japan structured finance market is unique in terms of size, variety of assets, and stable performance relative to other regions. S&P has been active in the development of the Japan market since we rated the first public structured finance products in the early 1990s. S&P and NSP maintain a strong commitment to Japan's structured finance market as it continues to evolve and look forward to contributing their deep knowledge and experience to benefit investors around the world.

Further information can be found in a dedicated section of Standard & Poor's Japanese Web site (here), including a list of ratings assigned by NSP.