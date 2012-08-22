Liquidity

GFNZ's liquidity position is weak and delicately balanced, with a high risk that the finance company could have insufficient funds to meet its debt obligations through the period to March 2013.

GFNZ has prepaid half of the next scheduled repayment on Aug. 17, 2012. The repayment of the other half, consisting of NZ$1.21 million in repayments to debenture holders and NZ $1.25 million in bank-facility reduction, is, in our view, significantly reliant on GFNZ receiving new external funding.

GFNZ has to meet NZ$2.4 million in debenture repayments and a NZ$ 2.5 million bank facility reduction every six months to March 2014. Consequently, both the debenture-holder repayment and bank-facility reduction will double until these debts are fully satisfied by March 2015. This liquidity risk could be partially mitigated if GFNZ was successful in securing new funding. Liquidity pressure could also mitigate liquidity pressures by cutting back new lending; however, we understand this lever would only be used as last resort, and exercised sufficiently prior to the repayment date to accumulate sufficient funds.

Following this, GFNZ would need to meet another NZ$4.9 million scheduled repayment in March 2013. A mitigating factor is GFNZ's debtor receipts, which is expected to average NZ$2.1 million per month, plus cutbacks on new lending, which is to be used as last resort.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects GFNZ's ongoing funding and liquidity challenges in meeting scheduled debt repayments, including enduring delays and deferral of new funding sources that increases the risk of default over the next six months.

We believe that GFNZ would default on its credit if it failed to secure new external funding as planned through August and September 2012. Although there is some prospect that GFNZ will secure additional funding to support its September 2012 repayment obligations, this success would not itself support any upward revision of the finance company's rating from the 'CC' level. This view reflects our concern about GFNZ's ability to meet substantial scheduled debenture repayments and bank-facility reductions through to March 2013. Longer term, the GNFZ rating could move upward if the company were successful in securing sufficient funding to supports its ability to meet debt obligations for a 12-month period.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

GFNZ Group Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- CCC-/Watch Neg/--

Quest Insurance Group Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency CC/Negative/-- CCC-/Watch Neg/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency CC/Negative/-- CCC-/Watch Neg/--