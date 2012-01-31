(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - In a new special report, Fitch Ratings aims to answer the questions most commonly asked about UK RMBS Master Trust transactions.

The UK Prime RMBS market is one of the largest in Europe and has well-established issuer programmes in place. Historically, placement has been focused on European investor demand, but Fitch has seen increasing interest in UK Prime RMBS from investors in the US and other jurisdictions. While familiar with RMBS in general, these investors are new to UK Prime RMBS. Fitch has consequently addressed the most frequently asked questions from investors to the agency about the UK Prime market and particular views on the UK mortgage market and master trust structures.

Key questions received by Fitch and answered, by subject, in this special report are:

Asset Performance Drivers

What are the key risks to asset performance?

What kind of support do social security benefits provide for the unemployed?

What is the likely outcome of the FSA mortgage market review? How would these proposed regulations affect mortgage performance and transactions?

How have lenders changed their underwriting criteria since 2008?

How have interest-only loans performed compared to repayment loans?

Structural Features

What have been the key transaction structural changes since 2008 and why have they been implemented?

Why do available CE levels exceed loss expectations by a large degree? And why does CE for some programmes vary to a larger degree than others?

Sponsors of master trusts can alter the credit enhancement (CE) levels - what mitigants are in-place to protect against a reduction in CE protection?

How do pool replenishment conditions differ between master trust programmes? Are they effective for performance maintenance?

How does the size of the seller share impact transactions?

How does Fitch treat transactions where one counterparty performs several major roles in the programme?

RMBS Outlook

How will sovereign deterioration impact UK Prime RMBS performance?

What is Fitch's outlook on prepayment rates in UK Prime RMBS?

What is Fitch's outlook on rating performance for UK Prime RMBS?

The report, entitled "Frequently Asked Questions in UK RMBS Master Trusts", is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Frequently Asked Questions in UK Prime RMBS

