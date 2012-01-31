(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ISMT Limited's (ISMT) National Long-Term rating at 'A(ind)', and simultaneously revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. A complete list of rated instruments is provided at the end of this commentary.

The revision in Outlook reflects the successful completion of the construction of ISMT's captive power plant (CPP) in Q3FY12, and the successful synchronisation with the electrical grid. Consequently, Fitch expects the benefits from the CPP to start accruing from FY13 (end-March 2013), versus earlier expectations of FY12.

The Outlook revision also reflects the improvement in ISMT's performance. Revenue grew 35% to INR17.02bn in FY11 as a result of the benefits from the premium quality finish (PQF) mill and additional steel capacity which became operational in H1FY11. Also, EBITDA rose 39% in FY11 to INR2.39bn. This resulted in ISMT's leverage (net debt/EBITDA) improving to 4.3x in FY11 (FY10: 5.7x); Fitch expects the leverage to improve further from FY13 driven by the benefits from the CPP.

Fitch also notes the improvement in the performance of ISMT's Swedish subsidiary - Structo Hydraulics - on the back of aggressive cost cutting and operational improvement measures implemented in FY10-H111. This has resulted in Structo reporting EBITDA of SEK16.4m during FY11, versus a loss of SEK40.7m in FY10. ISMT has further initiated transfer of two cold draw mills to India which is expected to result in lower operational costs and improved utilisation over the medium-term. Fitch notes that this may result in Structo's performance being temporarily affected, though it may still remain profitable at the EBITDA level.

The ratings continue to reflect ISMT's strong position in India's seamless tube industry, with a dominant presence in the fast growing market with diversified customer industry segments.

The ratings are constrained by volatility in raw material prices. ISMT's EBITDA margin fell to 14.1% in H1FY12 (H1FY11: 18%). This decline is largely based on the limited ability of the company in fully passing the rise in raw material prices to its customers. The ratings also factor competition from global overcapacities in seamless pipes, and the threat from low-cost imports.

Fitch notes ISMT's plan to set-up a 150MW power plant in Tamil Nadu, though it has factored in only limited investments from ISMT towards the plant's equity contribution, and not in excess of INR1.0bn (in line with its proposed shareholding). Any change in these plans resulting in significant increase in ISMT's investment and or debt may affect the ratings. In any case, sustained leverage of over 4.5x resulting from any deterioration in profit margins/debt-led capex may be negative for the ratings. A positive rating action may take place if there is significant improvement in ISMT's profitability with strong utilisation levels, or a significant reduction in debt levels resulting in leverage of 2.5x or below on a sustained basis.

During H1FY12 ISMT recorded revenues of INR9.8bn (H1FY11: INR7.5bn) with EBITDA of INR1.4bn (H1FY11: INR1.3bn).Higher interest costs and depreciation resulted in PAT falling to INR0.3bn (H1FY11: INR0.4bn).

List of instruments rated:

- INR2.3bn Long-Term debt outstanding (revised from INR8.8bn: affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)';

- USD105.3m Long-Term debt outstanding: assigned 'Fitch A(ind)';

- EUR15.9m Long-Term debt outstanding: assigned 'Fitch A(ind)';

- INR4bn fund based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)/ Fitch A1(ind)';

- INR8.75bn non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced from INR6.8bn): affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'; and

- INR500m CP program (craved out of working capital limits) - assigned 'Fitch A1(ind)'.