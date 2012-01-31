(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Brighter sales prospects in North America and
continued healthy growth in emerging markets should underpin
global automakers' credit quality over the coming quarters, says
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report card:
"Global Automakers Are On Level Ground Despite Economic Bumps".
This is despite downside risk in carmaker's operating
environment, such as uncertainties in the global economy and
capital markets, and in particular a vulnerable outlook for
Europe.
"Demand will likely vary by region," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Robert Schulz. "A recovery in auto demand in the
U.S. should see light vehicle registrations rise above
replacement sales for the first time since 2008. Meanwhile, we
estimate China's passenger car market will expand by 9% in 2012
and Latin America's by 7%. Although this is slower than previous
boom years, it still represents healthy growth."
In Japan, too, we anticipate demand for automobiles will be
10% higher in 2012 than last year, when both the March
earthquake and October flooding in Thailand (where many
automakers' suppliers are based) disrupted business.
In Europe, we assume overall sales will decline but we also
envisage diverging fortunes for automakers. Those with a strong
emerging market presence, particularly with commercially
successful luxury bands, are likely to fare better than those
still strongly depending on weaker national economies in
southern Europe.
"Many global automakers have generally healthy profits and
cash balances, and credit measures are often meeting or
exceeding our expectations for the respective ratings," said Mr.
Schulz. "Most outlooks are now stable and this reflects our view
that some flexibility in the ratings is appropriate to cushion
the uncertain economic outlook."