Aug 22 - A weak economy, cheap central bank funding, and regulatory uncertainty look set to constrain European securitization issuance for the foreseeable future, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "Economic Woes Hurt Securitization Issuance And Credit Quality In Europe," the report finds that investor-placed securitization issuance in Europe totaled EUR44 billion in the first seven months of 2012--down about 10% from the same period in 2011.

"We believe European securitization issuance could end 2012 lower than last year, as banks tap central bank programs for a greater portion of their funding needs," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mark Boyce. "At the same time, banks' private sector funding costs remain high, and consumer confidence is still low, further depressing new lending growth."

In our view, the decline in issuance is partly down to banks in the European Economic and Monetary Union meeting 80% of their 2012-2014 debt redemptions through the European Central Bank's three-year long-term refinancing operations (according to the Bank of International Settlements). Other factors include depressed underlying lending volumes, given renewed economic sluggishness in the region, weak consumer sentiment, and higher bank capital requirements.

As the report points out, U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) continue to dominate this market, accounting for about 45% of securitization issues in the first seven months of 2012. By comparison, issuance of auto asset-backed securities (ABS) totaled about EUR7 billion in the seven months to July--about 15% of overall issuance in the period--with Dutch RMBS and U.K. credit card ABS each adding about EUR5 billion.

Two market bright spots are the emergence of U.S. investors as significant buyers of European securitization paper and the arrival of the Prime Collateralised Securities (PCS) labeling initiative. U.S. dollar-denominated securities accounted for about 25% of investor-placed issuance in the seven months to July, compared with about 30% for full-year 2011. The PCS initiative, meanwhile, aims to identify securitizations that conform to certain standards of quality and transparency, with the potential to secure preferential regulatory treatment.

On the regulatory front, we see two major developments shaping the future of European securitization over the longer term: First, the extent to which structured finance instruments will be accounted for as liquid assets in calculating the liquidity coverage ratio stipulated in the Basel III rules for banks. Second, the treatment of securitized products within the Solvency II Directive that imposes capital requirements on insurers.