India launches record 104 satellites at one go
NEW DELHI India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term issue rating to 'A+' from 'AA-' on the EUR2 billion senior unsecured notes due January 18, 2022, issued by France-based utility Electricite de France S.A. (EDF; A+/Stable/A-1). The rating was also removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Jan. 13, 2012.
Due to an error, we did not lower the rating on the notes and remove it from CreditWatch negative at the time of our latest rating action on EDF on Jan. 17, 2012.
Our other ratings on EDF are unaffected by today's action.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- French Power Utility EDF Downgraded To 'A+/A-1' Following Similar Action On France; Outlook Stable, Jan. 17, 2012
-- France's Unsolicited Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 'AA+'; Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action
To From
Electricite de France S.A.
Senior Unsecured A+ AA-/Watch Neg
NEW DELHI India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service will no longer require tax filers to indicate whether they had health coverage or paid a penalty set under Obamacare, dealing a blow to a pillar of the healthcare law, the website Reason.com reported.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Nigeria-based Bank of Industry Limited's (BOI) Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. This follows the recent revision of Nigeria's Outlook to Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATI