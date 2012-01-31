(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31

-- We understand that CMED, a China-based advanced in-vitro diagnostic company, has not made a semi-annual interest payment on its 6.25% US$150 million convertible bond due 2016.

-- We view the missed coupon payment as a payment default under our criteria.

-- We are therefore lowering the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) and the rating on the convertible bond to 'D' (default).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China Medical Technologies Inc. (CMED) to 'SD' from 'B+'. At the same time, we lowered our debt rating on the US$150 million convertible bond due Dec. 15, 2016, to 'D' from 'B+'. We also lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on CMED to 'SD' from 'cnBB' and on the convertible bond to 'D' from 'cnBB'.

"The downgrade follows confirmation that CMED did not make the semi-annual interest payment on its 6.25% US$150 million convertible bond due December 2016; the coupon payment was due on Dec. 15, 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joe Poon.

The company also failed to make the interest payment within the 30-day applicable grace period ended Jan. 14, 2012. We also note the absence of remediation concerning the missed payment.

"We lowered the corporate credit rating on CMED to 'SD' rather than 'D' because the company has paid the interest and principal on other issues," said Mr. Poon. "In accordance with our criteria, we lowered the debt rating to 'D' because the company has not paid the coupon within a five-day grace period."

According to CMED's unaudited results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2011, announced on Nov. 18, 2011, the company has about US$206.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of US$412.2 million (consisting of convertible bonds due 2016 and 2013, and short-term debt of about US$16.7 million). We estimate that most of the cash is held in China.

We will lower the corporate credit rating to 'D' from 'SD' if: (1) CMED fails to pay the next semi-annual interest on Feb. 15, 2012, on its US$276 million 4.0% convertible bond due 2013; or (2) the company files for bankruptcy.

We are uncertain why CMED did not make the coupon payment, given that it appears to have sufficient capacity to do so. Nevertheless, we note that on Dec. 13, 2011, the company announced its intention to restructure its debt to strengthen its balance sheet.

We may withdraw the ratings on CMED if we cannot receive adequate, timely, or reliable information on the company's activities, finances, or liquidity.

