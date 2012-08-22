(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Catholic Syrian Bank's (CSB) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed CSB's INR400m lower Tier 2 subordinated debt at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'.

CSB's ratings factor in its moderate regional franchise, modest capitalisation, and sound liquidity profile. The ratings also reflect CSB's weak, albeit improving, profitability and asset quality, with low levels of provisioning coverage at 43% in FY12 (year end March).

In FY12, capital adequacy ratio was 11.08% in FY12 (FY11: 11.22%) and Fitch Core Capital 8.83%. Profitability, despite showing an improvement over last year, remains amongst the lowest in the sector; return on average assets was 0.24% in FY12, 0.14% in FY11, and 0.02% in FY10.

The ratings are constrained by CSB's high level of exposure to vulnerable sectors such as textiles (6.8% of loan book/ 92% of equity base) and infrastructure (5.7% of loan book). This makes its asset quality prone to deterioration in the future given the weakening economic environment. Although gross non-performing loans ratio improved to 2.4% in FY12 from 3.1% in FY11, it is likely to come under pressure in the near-term.

The Stable Outlook factors in CSB's ability to successfully raise additional capital (like in FY11). The Outlook also reflects Fitch's expectation of stabilisation or an improvement in the bank's funding profile, which in recent years has been under pressure (low-cost deposits/ customer deposits: 19.3% in FY12, 27.7% in FY08) due to strong loan book growth (FY12: 20.4%; FY11: 38.7%). Fitch expects CSB to augment its capital base by FY13 which should help add some buffer to manage its present challenges in addition to strengthening its (weakening) equity to asset ratio (FY12: 4.7%; FY11: 5.6%).

A rating downgrade may result from CSB's inability to raise capital in line with the higher-than-expected growth. The rating could also come under pressure if funding or asset quality significantly deteriorates over and above expectations. Conversely, the ratings could be upgraded if improvements across the credit spectrum are achieved on a sustained basis, though viewed unlikely in the near-term.

CSB's lower tier 2 subordinated bonds are rated at the same level as its National Long-Term rating in line with Fitch's 'Criteria for Indian National Ratings of Bank Hybrids and Subordinated Debt', dated 18 January 2010.

CSB is one of the oldest private sector banks in the country. Established in 1920 by a group of enterprising and eminent citizens of Thrissur, CSB continues to be a small, regionally focussed bank. Around 66% of its branch network is in Kerala while 71% of its loan book is in the home state of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.