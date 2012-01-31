German stocks - Factors to watch on February 15
BERLIN, Feb 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
Jan 31 Mercurio Mortgage Finance Srl
* Moody's Investors Service assigned definitive ratings to Italian RMBS notes issued by Mercurio Mortgage Finance Srl
BERLIN, Feb 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
* Q4 EBITDA fell 30 percent quarter-on-quarter to $456 million
* FY group profit rose by 2.7 percent to 117.5 million Swiss francs ($116.83 million)