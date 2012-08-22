Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' negative outlook on Bank of Ireland (BOI) reflects our expectation that the bank will remain loss making in the second half of 2012 and full-year 2013, mainly as a result of continued weak income generation and elevated loan impairment charges. In common with Irish peers, BOI's management is trying to rebuild the financial profile of the bank in the context of a still-weak Irish economy and troubled housing and mortgage markets and we consider that a sustained recovery in balance sheet metrics and earnings measures will be slow, at best.

We could potentially lower the ratings on BOI if:

-- We revise our assessment of BOI's anchor to 'bb' from 'bb+', which could arise if we expected its weighted-average loan exposure to Ireland to increase by around 5% (from about 50% today).

-- We believe that BOI will not return to pretax profitability ahead of system peers, which could lead us revise our assessment of BOI's business position to "adequate" from "strong".

-- Capital, according to our measures, erodes by more than we expect thus leading us to revise our assessment of BOI's capital and earnings to "very weak" from "weak".

In accordance with our criteria, it would ordinarily require a two-notch downgrade of the long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2) for us to consider a revision of the long-term counterparty credit rating on BOI. Conversely, a revision of the outlook on Ireland to stable from negative would not automatically lead to a revision of the outlook on BOI.

A revision of the outlook on BOI to stable would require clear evidence that capitalization by our measures is stabilizing, asset quality metrics are steadily improving and that the bank's reliance on monetary authorities is materially reducing.