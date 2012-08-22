Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that VP Bank's operating performance and net new money generation will remain below our forecasts.

We might lower our assessment of VP Bank's business position or lower the ICRs if VP BANK fails in its ongoing transformational process and does not strengthen its business profile by broadening its international onshore customer base and franchise, thus achieving positive new asset generation over the medium term.

We might revise the outlook to stable or raise the ICRs if VP BANK were able to achieve significant net new money generation, leading to higher earnings retention and a stronger capital and earnings assessment above our 15% threshold. This might be facilitated by a more diverse and less-confidence-sensitive business profile resulting from improvements in its market position.

Ratings Score Snapshot

To From

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb+ bbb+

Anchor a- a-

Business Position Weak (-2) Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Adequate (0) Moderate (-1)

Funding Average (0) Average (0)

Liquidity Adequate (0) Adequate (0)

Support 1 1

GRE Support 0 0

Group Support 0 0

Sovereign Support 1 1

Additional Factors 0 0

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria | Financial Institutions | Banks: Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Criteria | Financial Institutions | Banks: Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Criteria | Financial Institutions | Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

VP Bank Verwaltungs- und Privat-Bank AG

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

VP Bank Verwaltungs- und Privat-Bank AG

Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2

Senior Unsecured A-